Harman named a leader in four key IoT service areas by ISG

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced that the company has been recognized as a market leader in four key areas of Internet of Things (IoT) services by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

According to the ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things Quadrant Report, HARMAN was among the leading providers in the following categories:

“The benefits of IoT are undeniable. IoT can bring much of the physical world – from industrial assets to commonplace devices to people – into a connected ecosystem, resulting in enhanced customer experience and better business outcomes,” said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. “While the rate of adoption among businesses in general is lagging behind the pace of IoT development, a number of industries are realizing significant value from IoT, including manufacturing, energy, utilities, retail, healthcare and transportation.”

The ISG report noted that “HARMAN’s software services and IoT-led solutions have positioned the company to be one of the key players in the IoT market.”

“We are delighted to see HARMAN recognized by ISG Research for leading the pack when it comes to cross-industry IoT Solutions,” said Josh Jabs, vice president, office of the CTO and general manager of IoT solutions for Entrust Datacard. “HARMAN’s engineering expertise and solid framework for development makes them a valuable partner to offer unique, multi-industry services. As the IoT industry continues to become more competitive, HARMAN’s diverse solutions, their access to Samsung technologies and their prolific partner ecosystem clearly differentiates them as a leader in the connected services space.”

“At HARMAN, we’re constantly working to deliver the next generation of consumer and enterprise experiences, and be at the forefront of IoT,” said Sandeep Kalra, senior vice president and general manager for HARMAN Connected Services, Digital Transformation Solutions. “We aim to differentiate ourselves by taking IoT further and embedding advanced technologies into IoT applications, such as conversational enablement and artificial intelligence. To be recognized as a leader in multiple IoT categories by ISG not only solidifies HARMAN’s presence in multiple IoT markets, but it also exemplifies our commitment to creating leading IoT technologies across industries.”

The ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things Quadrant Report evaluates 26 IoT providers serving the U.S. market across five quadrants: IoT Services; Healthcare IoT; Connected Cars IoT; Retail IoT and IoT Platforms.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant report series draws insights on service provider capabilities from focused surveys, briefings, interviews with providers, input from ISG advisors, ISG benchmarking data, and data drawn from the ISG Contracts Knowledgebase™ and ISG Engagement Database™. The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens™ Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.