HARMAN Mexico celebrates the opening of a new Design Center

his past month, HARMAN Mexico held a grand opening to celebrate a new design center in the city of Querétaro. The opening of this facility expands HARMAN’s presence in Mexico, adding to its locations in Juarez and Tijuana.

“HARMAN has become a true global organization, not only in sales but also in product development around the world, including places like Europe, United States, China and Japan,” Edward Moriarty, VP & GM Americas of HARMAN, said in a speech at the grand opening. “Now we are happy to expand our reach and open this facility in Queretaro.”

This new R&D facility of 2,000 square meters hosts 180 engineers in electronics, mechatronics, computer and electrical systems, specializing in software, hardware, mechanical and testing. Approximately 75 percent of the workforce supports Car Audio, while 25 percent supports Connected Car and focuses on the design of vehicle entertainment systems, such as navigation, connectivity, Bluetooth applications and other aspects of connectivity. HARMAN Mexico predicts that it will add another 60 employees, bringing the total to 250, by the end of 2018.

“Our engineers have distinguished themselves by their talent, their dedication and the results,” Miguel Hernandez, VP and Country Manager, Mexico of HARMAN, said at the opening. “The history that Queretaro has written has turned into a center of excellence and world-class, which is one of the reasons HARMAN is committed to the city.”

Government officials of Mexico, Francisco Domínguez Servién, Governor of Queretaro; Jose Luis Aguilera Rico, Secretary of Labor; and Marco del Prete Tercero, Secretary of Sustainable Development, attended the grand opening.

