HARMAN, IBM, G+D Mobile Security and Irdeto to demonstrate multi-vendor automotive cybersecurity system at IAA new mobility world

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced its collaboration with IBM, G+D Mobile Security and Irdeto, to present a multi-vendor automotive cybersecurity solution for OEMs and fleet managers. At the IAA New Mobility World in Frankfurt on September 12-17, the companies will demonstrate how HARMAN’s SHIELD Platform can be integrated with the IBM QRadar Security Intelligence Platform, Irdeto’s ECU protection solution – Cloakware™ Secure Environment and G+D’s Automotive Security Management Framework to cyber-shield connected cars.

As part of HARMAN’s ongoing commitment to keep connected cars protected against cyber-attacks, such as ransomware attempts, the integrated system brings together four industry-leading solutions to deliver complete visibility, detection and mitigation capabilities. HARMAN and IBM recently combined their respective SHIELD and QRadar platforms in June 2017 to deliver an end-to-end solution that offers on-board detection and mitigation of a range of security threats, along with a robust backend analysis and forensic system. G+D’s Automotive Security Management Framework (ASMF) is a dedicated security management platform to provide security provisioning services for various connected car and mobility use cases. By adding Secure Environment, a component of Cloakware™ for Automotive by Irdeto along with G+D’s Automotive Security Management Framework (ASMF), these capabilities will be expanded and enhanced, allowing OEMs and fleet managers to establish a strong security foundation in their vehicles from the start.

During the event the partners will highlight how the integration between their respective offerings can help address a ransomware attack taking place in real-time, by demonstrating the seamless integration between the four companies. With over 200 speakers and 950,000 attendees, IAA New Mobility World is the leading cross-industry B2B event focused on the future of mobility. The joint automotive cybersecurity solution will be demonstrated at the IBM booth (C30) at Hall 3.1 New Mobility World, between Sept 12-17.

“The automotive cybersecurity space has been transitioning in the last year into its maturity phase, and it’s becoming evident that security is a collaborative effort,” says Asaf Atzmon, HARMAN’s director for business development & marketing, automotive cybersecurity. “As the market leader in this space, HARMAN is pleased to extend our partnership ecosystem, working with three security leaders to deliver an industry-first cybersecurity system that will allow OEMs and fleet managers to benefit from a truly defense-in-depth security solution.”

