HARMAN hosts its first tech day in Israel as a preview to EcoMotion 2019

Last week, the HARMAN Israel office hosted its first tech day, previewing the digital cockpit of our Maserati demo car to the media and industry experts before the EcoMotion event held in Tel Aviv the following day.

Apart from the impressive Maserati Digital Cockpit, we also showcased other HARMAN technologies, including V-SOC (Vehicle Security Operations Center), ADAS AR, Personi-fi, SW Vulnerability Management and OTA.

HARMAN also showcased the Maserati at EcoMotion 2019, taking center stage among 200 other exhibitors. Personal demos were provided to more than 65 registered guests from various companies in the automotive, transportation and smart mobility sectors, and to hundreds of visitors from other sectors.

HARMAN also had the opportunity to gain greater visibility at the conference as Asaf Atzmon—Vice President, Automotive Cybersecurity—presented a powerful keynote speech titled: Automotive Security Analytics at 5G Speed. Additionally, Arvin Baalu—Vice President, Product Management Design, BU Digital Cockpit— took part in the “Reverse Pitch” panel discussion for industry participants and start-up companies.

EcoMotion provided a fantastic opportunity to increase HARMAN’s brand awareness exposure to global customers and partners, as well as to the local media.

SOURCE: Harman

