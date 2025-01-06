Harman drives automotive transformation with new industry-leading collaborations

Bolstered by new alliances and continued Samsung synergies supporting its “Consumer Experiences. Automotive Grade” value proposition, Harman redefines the in-car experience with new intelligence and contextual awareness

Harman, an automotive technology leader and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., today announced a roster of new collaborations with leading companies across the tech and automotive sectors. Together, they are accelerating the consumer technology-driven transformation of the automotive industry by adding empathy and contextual awareness to the car.

Harman’s latest collaborations are driving the creation of intelligent and intuitive user experiences in the car. From bringing brilliant, life-like visuals to in-vehicle displays or an AI system that fosters a natural bond between occupants and technology, Harman’s collaborations push the boundaries of automotive excellence.

“At Harman we believe that when it comes to transforming the industry we are better together, and collaboration is the key to unlocking everyone’s full potential,” said Christian Sobottka, President of Harman Automotive. “By working with industry leaders across the automotive and technology sectors, we are embracing collective intelligence to create a new level of in-cabin experiences that adapt to what consumers want and automakers need.”

At CES 2025, Harman will showcase how its latest collaborations are propelling the automotive industry forward and transforming the ways that we interact with our vehicles.

Ushering in a new era of intelligent, empathetic journeys

Harman, in collaboration with Cerence AI, is leading the way in integrating generative AI into vehicles. CES 2025 marks the launch of the “Luna” avatar powered by Ready Engage, Harman’s new emotionally intelligent AI system, completely transforming how people engage with their car. Designed with flexibility in mind, it features pre-integration with Cerence AI’s voice assistant platform while remaining adaptable to the rapidly evolving advancements and continuous step changes in AI technology. Offering personalized AI-powered interactions that anticipate needs and respond naturally through voice and visuals, Ready Engage creates a connection that feels friendly, easy, and approachable.

This alliance also enhances Harman’s Ready Link Marketplace developer ecosystem. Cerence AI’s CaLLM™ Edge automotive-grade, on-device small language model (SLM) is now integrated into Ready Upgrade. This makes it easier for third-party app developers to create in-car applications that bring consumers’ preferred, personalized content into the vehicle while ensuring that personal data remains secure. The integration offers advanced and cost-effective SLMs embedded into Ready Upgrade software for in-vehicle use which developers can access through a standardized interface provided by Harman.

Uniting advanced driver assistance and in-cabin experiences

In response to growing expectations for fresh and up to date in-cabin and driving experiences, Harman and HL Klemove are working together to deliver the best of cockpit and ADAS domains in one integrated solution. Together, the two companies have built a light central compute unit (CCU) based on Harman’s Ready Upgrade cockpit domain controller and HL Klemove’s Level 2 software stack and ADAS sensor set. This collaboration unites Harman’s deep in-cabin expertise and HL Klemove’s market-proven ADAS solutions. In the next level of their collaboration, Harman and HL Klemove are now developing a product-grade CCU platform that will integrate their latest cockpit and ADAS feature sets and offer automakers shorter time to market and full flexibility to customize.

Delivering exceptional consumer experiences in-cabin

Leveraging Samsung’s consumer electronics expertise, Harman’s in-cabin experiences meet the performance and design standards of today’s personal devices. A key example: Harman Ready Display products are powered by Samsung Neo QLED and offer industry-first automotive-qualified cadmium-free Quantum Dot technology and Blue Mini LED-based local dimming displays. These innovations bring home-theater quality into the vehicle with enhanced brightness, intelligent algorithms, and sleek design. Together, Harman and Samsung are pushing the boundaries of in-vehicle display performance, co-developing the HDR10+ automotive standard with Ready Display as the industry’s first HDR10+-compliant product in early 2025.

Harnessing near real-time technology to support safety and wellness

Harman is working closely with industry leaders, including Miovision and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to ensure its award-winning Ready products deliver the right information at the right time, supporting safety.

Harman Ready Aware, a new vehicle-to-network (V2N)-based SaaS solution, enhances driver’s situational awareness with a focus on traffic lights and road hazards. In collaboration with Miovision, a global leader in intelligent traffic solutions, Ready Aware offers contextual and intelligent alerts, including time to green and red-light assist, to help navigate intersections and support safe driving experiences.

Harman and Qualcomm Technologies are redefining automotive connectivity with the Harman Ready Connect 5G telematics control unit (TCU), which achieves an industry-first milestone by bringing satellite communication to a TCU. Based on the Snapdragon® Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2, this technology collaboration enables mobility services such as emergency messaging based on satellite network operator (SNO) coverage. Together, the two companies are delivering ubiquitous connectivity while maximizing upgradability, scalability, and usability to meet the evolving needs of the automotive market.

Enhancing driver safety and comfort with personalized in-cabin interventions

Furthering its multi-year collaboration with Gentherm, the global leader in thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, Harman and Gentherm continue to enhance the in-cabin experience by prioritizing safety and comfort. Harman Ready Care, an industry-first product that measures a driver’s visual and cognitive load as well as vital signals in real-time, now integrates with Gentherm’s new in-cabin comfort product WellSenseTM, delivering personalized in-cabin interventions, such as seat-based heating and cooling based on the driver’s level of stress, distraction, and drowsiness.

