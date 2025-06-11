Harman debuts world’s first display powered by Samsung Neo QLED in Tata Motors’ Harrier.ev

Harman has launched a new that brings true consumer-tech level viewing experiences to the car

Today’s consumers expect their vehicles to deliver the same premium visual experiences they enjoy from high-end televisions and personal devices. But until now, the demanding requirements of automotive environments have made that level of display performance difficult to achieve. That changes today. Harman, an automotive technology leader and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., has launched a new that brings true consumer-tech level viewing experiences to the car. The display will come to market in the all-new Tata Harrier.ev and marks the first in-vehicle integration of Samsung’s proprietary Neo QLED technology, exclusively licensed to and optimised by Harman for automotive applications.

The launch represents a significant milestone in the decade-long collaboration between Harman and Tata Motors as well as for in-cabin display performance, delivering a brilliant display with vivid colours and striking contrast that bring home-theater quality visuals into the vehicle with enhanced brightness, intelligent algorithms, and sleek design.

“We’ve brought together Samsung’s cutting-edge consumer display innovation and Harman’s deep automotive expertise to create something truly unique: a first-of-its-kind, in-vehicle visual experience that brings living room TV-level brilliance to the road,” said Shilpa Dely, Vice President, Displays at Harman. “We have finally closed the gap between consumer and automotive display technology—and we’re proud to debut this global breakthrough with our trusted partners at Tata Motors.”

Theatre-Quality Visuals, Automotive-Grade Engineering

The new 14.53-inch floating Neo QLED display in the Harrier.ev is engineered to deliver home-theatre-level visual brilliance under all lighting conditions. Key innovations include:

Industry-first, cadmium-free Quantum Dot display with intelligent Blue Mini-LED control delivers unmatched sustainability, energy efficiency, and high-performance visuals—without compromise.

Brilliant 1200-nit peak brightness, perfect black levels, and a wide 95% NTSC color gamut for lifelike images far beyond the capabilities of conventional automotive LCD displays.

Harman’s proprietary real-time visual control algorithms dynamically manage image output to reduce power consumption—an ideal solution for electric vehicles.

An ultra-slim, modern design with bezels under 5 mm offers a refined, immersive viewing experience built to meet rigorous automotive durability and safety standards.

An Important Evolution in the Tata Motors + Harman Partnership

The integration of this breakthrough display technology builds on a long-standing relationship between Harman and Tata Motors, which began with the introduction of JBL-branded audio systems in Tata vehicles across India. With the Harrier.ev, the partnership expands to include branded displays.

“We’re committed to delivering world-class technology to Indian consumers,” said Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited. “Together with Harman, we’re bringing the best of consumer display innovation in India’s most capable SUV, the recently launched Harrier.ev, transforming it into a true third living space after home and office. This collaboration sets a new standard for in-cabin experiences—not just in India, but around the world.”

“Our partnership with Tata Motors spans more than a decade and is built on a like-minded approach to innovation, along with a joint promise to deliver the very best in-cabin experiences to our customers,” said Sanjeev Kulkarni, Vice President, Sales, Harman. “From JBL premium audio to advanced intelligent cockpit solutions, Harman is a defining part of the Tata driving experience. With the introduction of our new display product, we’re proud to take that collaboration even further.”

Driving the Future of Mobility

As mobility continues to evolve, Harman’s new display product represents a bold leap forward in how automakers can meet rising consumer expectations. By merging consumer electronics brilliance with automotive-grade innovation, Harman is helping redefine what it means to be in the driver’s seat.

Harman’s portfolio of automotive products and technologies redefines in-cabin experiences with innovations that adapt to evolving consumer and automaker needs. By combining Samsung’s consumer-tech expertise with Harman’s automotive innovation, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver transformative, intuitive, and empathetic technologies for the vehicles of today and tomorrow.

SOURCE: Harman