Harman Automotive and Ferrari partner to propel the in-cabin experience into the future – today

Technology partnership to drive digital cockpit development across Ferrari vehicle line up via new Harman Ready Upgrade

Harman, an automotive electronics technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, today announced a multi-year, multi-faceted partnership with Ferrari focused on bringing the next generation of in-cabin experiences to market, today. Ferrari will leverage Harman Ready Upgrade hardware and software to deliver fully upgradeable consumer electronics-level experiences into the cabin across their vehicle lineup, quickly and cost effectively. The partnership extends to the racetrack, as Harman Automotive becomes the exclusive In-Cabin Experience Team partner of Scuderia Ferrari beginning with the 2023 Formula 1 season.

“Our partnership brings together two brands celebrated for excellence and for pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation,” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO, Ferrari. “We look forward to working with Harman to extend our in-cabin experience advantage and deliver to our customers a drive like no other.”

The partnership with Ferrari marks the latest milestone in Harman Automotive’s journey to become the leading automotive electronics supplier delivering best-in-class in-cabin experiences. This transformation was recently accelerated with the reveal of six new road-ready products during Harman Explore at CES 2023 that deliver specific vehicle safety, well-being, entertainment and connectivity benefits – including Harman Ready Upgrade, a suite of products that significantly lowers new feature time to market and cost for automakers and empowers consumers to easily upgrade their own vehicle experiences. Ready Upgrade transforms the car into a modern electronic device that can be updated and personalized with new features and services at any time – similar to a smartphone. For Ferrari, Ready Upgrade adapts to their vehicle networks and tunes the performance without having to invest in large software development efforts, accelerating the creation of their differentiated and signature in-cabin experience.

“Harman Automotive and Ferrari share an expertise, tenacity and innovation mindset tailor-made for activating a new era of driving,” said Christian Sobottka, President, Harman Automotive. “I have no doubt this combination will deliver experiences that will excite consumers and bring our value proposition of Consumer Experiences. Automotive Grade. to life – on the track and on the road.”

SOURCE: Harman