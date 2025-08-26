Happy birthday, MINI! 66 years of driving pleasure, style and individuality

66 years of MINI – over six decades of go-kart feeling, innovation and unique design. It was in Great Britain that the success story of an original began in 1959 with the Classic Mini, which still conquers the roads and makes hearts beat faster today

On 26 August 1959, the British Motor Corporation unveiled the first Mini: no one could have guessed at the time what an impact the innovative concept of brilliant British engineer Alec Issigonis would have on the automotive world. Sixty-six years after the launch of the now legendary Classic Mini, the MINI brand looks back on decades of racing success, visionary innovation, groundbreaking design – and unmistakable driving pleasure.

The MINI family combines tradition and modernity.

With the relaunch of the MINI family over the past two years, the brand has once again aligned its pioneering design and historical heritage with the future: with a new, charismatic generation of the MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman, the world premiere of the MINI Aceman, the first crossover model for the premium segment, and the launch of the new MINI Convertible, MINI combines tradition and innovation in the present.

The New John Cooper Works models illustrate MINI’s racing expertise and with a spectacular second place in its class at the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, MINI recently demonstrated how much motorsport is in the brand’s DNA.

On its 66th birthday, MINI can look back on a growing range of electrified variants within the MINI family. MINI has shown, that go-kart feeling is also possible with fully electric vehicles.

66 years of vibrant automotive history – a look back at the milestones of MINI:

26 August 1959 The British Motor Corporation unveils the first Mini in history. The design is the brainchild of British engineer Alec Issigonis. 1961 The first Mini Cooper is unveiled – at a price of £680. 1962 Shortly after the Mini went into production, the British Motor Corporation was manufacturing 200,000 vehicles per year. 1963-64 The first Mini Cooper S is unveiled. 1964 Racing driver Paddy Hopkirk wins the Monte Carlo Rally in spectacular fashion in a Mini Cooper S. 1965 Second consecutive victory at the Monte Carlo Rally for Mini with racing driver Timo Makinen at the wheel. Mini celebrates one million vehicles produced. The first automatic transmission in the Mini is available. 1967 Mini wins the Monte Carlo Rally for the third time. 1972 Mini celebrates three million vehicles produced. 1981 Drop in production figures to 70,000 vehicles per year. 1990 Under the leadership of the Rover brand, Mini presents a new generation of the Mini Cooper. Initially as a limited edition – later as a series model. 1992 For the first time, the Mini is also available as a convertible. 1994 The BMW Group acquires Rover – and with it, Mini. The acquisition lays the foundation for the MINI brand in its current form. 2001 World premiere of the BMW Group’s first MINI. Start of MINI production at the Oxford plant (UK). The new generation of the MINI Cooper S is presented at the Tokyo Motor Show in Japan. 2002 MINI reaches the milestone of 100,000 vehicles produced at its Oxford plant. 2004 The MINI Cooper S Convertible is unveiled. 2007 The MINI One and MINI Cooper D are unveiled. The first MINI Clubman celebrates its world premiere. 2010 The first MINI Countryman is unveiled. 2014 MINI presents the Cooper as a 5-door model for the first time. 2015 MINI presents a new brand logo. 2016 MINI reaches the milestone of 3,000,000 vehicles produced at its Oxford plant. 2020 Production of fully electric series vehicles begins at the Oxford plant with the MINI Cooper SE. 2021 New edition of the MINI 3-door, 5-door and MINI Convertible. 2023 The dawn of a new era with the new MINI: introducing a new generation of the MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman – both available as fully electric models. 2024 With the MINI Aceman, the brand is introducing a completely new model – the first crossover model in the premium segment of the small car class. 2024 MINI John Cooper Works and Bulldog Racing celebrate class victory at the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring. 2024 Presentation of the new MINI Cooper 5-door and the new MINI Convertible. 2025 MINI John Cooper Works and Bulldog Racing celebrate second place in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

SOURCE: BMW Group