Hans Schep is general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe.

In this role, he is responsible for leading Ford’s Commercial Vehicles business line in Europe.

Previously, Schep served as director, Product Marketing, Ford of Europe, beginning in February 2015.

His prior experience at Ford includes roles as regional director of European sales operations – responsible for marketing, sales and after-sales in North, Central and Eastern Europe, North Africa and Central Asia – and as managing director, Ford Netherlands.

Schep joined Ford in 1995. He earned a master’s degree in industrial engineering and management science from Eindhoven University of Technology.

SOURCE: Ford