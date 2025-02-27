Hankook Tyre UK Launches Laufenn365: A new digital platform for tyre accidental damage claims

Hankook introduces Laufenn365, offering customers an accidental damage warranty

Premium tyre manufacturer Hankook is excited to announce Laufenn365- a new digital platform designed to streamline damage claims for its secondary tyre brand, Laufenn. The claims coverage guarantees Laufenn tyres against accidental damage, offering a refund under its damage warranty and providing customers with peace of mind and protection against unexpected costs.

The Laufenn brand was successfully established in 2015 in the passenger car sector and has since expanded to offer a full line up of tyres for commercial use in the UK. Recognised for its exceptional price-performance ratio, Laufenn’s range of truck tyres presents a smart choice for budget-conscious commercial vehicle operators. Offering dependable quality that aligns with Hankook’s reputation for excellence, Laufenn provides a cost-effective solution without compromising on reliability or performance- further strengthened by the Laufenn365 initiative.

How it works

All new Laufenn Truck tyres with a 17.5-inch rim and above purchased from authorised Laufenn dealer partners in the UK between 1st January 2025 and 31st December 2025 come with a 365-day accidental damage guarantee from the date of invoice. This covers punctures or any accidental damage that renders the tyre unusable, providing added reassurance for customers. Making a claim is quick and easy and can be completed on any device via the Laufenn365 website: www.laufenn365.com. Once complete, customers will receive an automated email confirmation, and claims will be reviewed within 7 business days. Further information on the terms and conditions can be found online.

Jon Cottrell, UK Truck Sales Manager for Hankook Tyre UK commented, “This support action for the Laufenn truck brand will bring confidence to both retailers and commercial vehicle operators. They can promote and operate the Laufenn truck tyre knowing they will receive full return on investment.”

The Laufenn365 website provides a user-friendly platform for customers to process warranty claims, reinforcing Hankook’s reputation for reliability, service excellence and customer-focused solutions in the commercial tyre market.

SOURCE: Hankook