Hankook supports the “Volkswagen ID.4: Great Roadshow through the U.S.”

Tyre maker Hankook is going on tour again together with Challenge4 and Volkswagen

Premium tyre maker Hankook is once again cooperating with Challenge4 and Volkswagen. For the ” Volkswagen ID.4: Great Roadshow through the U.S.”, the record-breaking driver Rainer Zietlow, who is already well-known in Germany, is on the road this time in an all-electric VW ID.4 through the United States. During the ID.3 tour through Germany last year, Hankook’s winter tyres i*cept evo 3 in 18 inch successfully mastered the central European challenges in autumn and winter. For the coast-to-coast tour of the USA that started yesterday, the VW ID.4 is on Hankook’s Kinergy AS EV tyres in 235/55R19 on the front and 255/50R19 on the rear.

Challenge4 will pilot the new electric car from Volkswagen, travelling over 36,000 miles in “all-electric” mode across all 48 contiguous US states from July to October. The tour will stop at more than 600 different Hankook and Volkswagen dealerships along the way. In addition, there will also be a stop at the Hankook plant in Clarksville, Tennessee. The VW ID.4 in the USA tour kicked off on 13 July 2021 at VW headquarters in Herndon, Virginia, where it will then make its way through the northern part of the country to the West Coast before crossing back across the country via a southern route. The tour will end back at Volkswagen Group of America’s Virginia facility on October 18.

“As a long-term Challenge4 and Volkswagen tyre partner, Hankook is pleased to be given the opportunity to be a supplier for their tour across America,” said Sooil Lee, President and CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology. “Engineered specifically for electric vehicles with its low rolling resistance, exceptional grip and handling as well as improved durability, we are confident that our Kinergy AS EV tyres will impress during the rigorous journey.”

“For this journey, we require tyres that will withstand the most diverse conditions that we will face across different parts of the country,” said Rainer Zietlow, driver and founder of Challenge4. “The Hankook Kinergy AS EV’s low rolling resistance will enable us to reduce the amount of charging stations we have to visit, and its added wet grip, ability to respond to high initial acceleration, and excellent stability and handling will all be very important factors in the success of this tour.”

The VW ID.4 – USA Tour can be followed from 13 July via a GPS tracker map at https://vwid4-usatour.com/, which will be updated every 15 minutes with the live position of the VW ID.4. As with the ID.3 Germany Tour, Challenge4 will support SOS Children’s Villages and donate 10 cents for every mile driven.

SOURCE: Hankook