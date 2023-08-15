Hankook exhibiting its iON tyre family at the London EV Show

iON tyres specially designed for electric vehicles

Premium tyre manufacturer Hankook is showcasing its new range of tyres specifically for electric vehicles at the London EV Show taking place from the 28th – 30th November at ExCel London, Stand number ES11. The London EV Show is Europe’s largest of its kind, an international tradeshow and conference focused on the prolific electric vehicle industry.

In 2022 Hankook launched its iON range of tyres, designed specifically for electric vehicles. Technical development characteristics of the new tyre include further reduced rolling resistance, particularly low-noise rolling behaviour and high resilience. Compared to conventional tyres, this means more range per battery charge and a better driving experience for EV drivers. In addition, the new Hankook iON products are particularly designed for the high torque which is immediately produced by powerful electric vehicles. This year the iON evo was named the winner of the respected Auto Bild “Reifencheck” tyre test based on its top performance and excellent safety characteristics.

Since Season 9 Hankook is the exclusive technical partner and tyre supplier of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the tailormade iON race tyre combines sustainability and performance. The new tyre has been developed in close cooperation with the racing series and is particularly aimed at meeting the sustainability needs of Formula E and the future of e‑mobility, without compromising motorsport performance, of course. Nearly 30 percent of the new tyre, which is specially tailored to the third generation of Formula E race cars, is made of sustainable materials.

Consumers also benefit from racing developments: findings from the racetrack flow into the production tyres of the iON product family, which includes summer and winter patterns with an all-season version coming end of 2023.

SOURCE: Hankook