Hankook equips all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 with Ventus S1 evo 3 ev

Premium tyre optimised for electric vehicles available ex works

Premium tyre manufacturer Hankook is equipping the Hyundai Ioniq 6 as standard with its Ventus S1 evo 3 ev tyres developed specifically for electric cars. With their low rolling resistance and a lightweight, robust construction, these tyres are designed to meet the specific requirements of all-electric vehicles. Hankook offers the tyre for the Ioniq 6 in the size 225/55R18W.

“We are very pleased with the confidence Hyundai has shown in our premium tyres, and that the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev will be used in its new top electric model,” says Sanghoon Lee, President of Hankook Tire Europe. “With this development, we are not only extending Hankook’s original equipment business, but also further advancing the transformation towards electric mobility.”

Electric vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 have different requirements for tyres than vehicles with internal combustion engines, due to their design. The main focus here is on a low rolling resistance and low weight in order to enable the Hyundai Ioniq 6’s high range of over 550 kilometres per battery charge. On top of this, the battery required to power the electric motor makes electric vehicles heavier, which means the tyres also need to have a high load index. With the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev, the Hankook engineers have managed to combine all of these requirements in one tyre. Thanks to the double-layer carcass made of a special high-performance fibre, the tyre offers excellent stability at a very low weight relative to its size. In addition, the tread compound of the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev is specially designed for the high drive torques of electric vehicles, offering outstanding grip on wet and dry surfaces.

SOURCE: Hankook