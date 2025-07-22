Hallcon breaks ground on Washington’s largest EV fleet charging facility

Hallcon Corporation, a leading provider of transportation and infrastructure services in North America, today announced the groundbreaking of its newest Electric Vehicle Operations Center (EVOC) in Redmond, WA

Hallcon Corporation, a leading provider of transportation and infrastructure services in North America, today announced the groundbreaking of its newest Electric Vehicle Operations Center (EVOC) in Redmond, WA. As the largest 24/7 EV fleet charging facility in Washington, this state-of-the-art facility marks a significant step forward in sustainable transportation infrastructure, meeting the growing demand for clean mobility solutions in the Puget Sound region.

The Redmond EVOC spans nearly four acres and features 60 high capacity charging ports powered by over 5 megawatts of energy. This infrastructure will enable the facility to charge more than 300 vehicles daily, including motorcoaches and shuttles. To ensure uninterrupted operations during emergencies, the facility will also include 1.5 megawatts of backup power.

“As part of Hallcon’s 2017 vision for sustainable transportation, we are thrilled to break ground on our newest EV Operations Center in Redmond,” said John R. Stoiber, Hallcon President & CEO. “With its world-class charging capacity and fleet electrification capabilities, we aim to position Redmond and the state of Washington as a hub for sustainable transportation and forward-thinking mobility.”

Once operational, the EVOC is expected to eliminate 25,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing thousands of cars from local roads each year. Designed to serve fleet clients with valet-style charging and vehicle staging, the site will also create nearly 50 new green jobs in the region.

“Our Economic Development Strategic Plan, which was adopted last year, outlines goals to attract companies that align with our commitment to sustainability,” said Mayor Angela Birney. “Hallcon is doing impressive work in this area, and we are grateful to see an EV charging facility of this caliber choosing to call Redmond home.”

Hallcon’s EV Operations Center will be built out in phases to align with client needs and meet the region’s growing demand for EV charging services. Scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, this facility will provide critical charging infrastructure while also offering advanced EV analytics and command center services to support customers across the region.

Washington State Senator Vandana Slatter, who represents the 48th Legislative District, also celebrated the groundbreaking: “Supporting electrification and clean mobility is essential to achieving Washington’s ambitious climate goals. Hallcon’s leadership exemplifies what can be accomplished when private investment aligns with public purpose, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future for our communities.”

“Partnering with Hallcon on their EV Operations Center exemplifies our dedication to working with our customers to accelerate sustainable transportation,” said Aaron August, SVP, Chief Customer and Transformation Officer at Puget Sound Energy. “Initiatives like this are essential to achieving Washington State’s ambitious clean energy goals while delivering lasting environmental and economic benefits to the communities we serve.”

