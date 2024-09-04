HaleyTek and BlackBerry QNX introduce state-of-the-art cockpit software platform for the future of software defined audio

New VirtIO®-based cockpit platform will help accelerate innovation, create new revenue opportunities and position the infotainment system as the hub of next generation vehicles

HaleyTek AB and BlackBerry Limited, today announced the launch of HaleyTek’s Generic Automotive Platform (GAP), a state-of-the-art cockpit software platform. GAP provides access to a seamless, agile Android Automotive development environment, accelerating the time-to-market for feature-rich, next-generation infotainment systems.

BlackBerry QNX is providing the QNX® Hypervisor for Safety and QNX® Sound platform for GAP, which will offer OEMs access to two long-awaited enabling technologies for next generation automotive cockpits; Software Defined Audio (SDA) and VirtIO. SDA delivers superior software-based acoustic and audio experiences for consumers, while enabling significant Bill-of-Material (BOM) savings and the ability to generate new subscription revenue through personalized audio software features after the sale of the vehicle. It will also extend the lifecycle of these systems, offering over-the-air (OTA) Android™ and security updates to enable a safe, connected future.

“Bringing GAP to market in collaboration with BlackBerry QNX and its industry-leading technologies not only empowers us to advance our infotainment systems, but also amplifies our reach in creating an automotive ecosystem that thrives on innovation and efficiency. Embracing open systems like VirtIO enables true hardware software separation, opens up all the benefits of cloud-first development and reduces the custom integration efforts for our entire ecosystem across OEMs,” said Jan-Erik Larsson, CEO, HaleyTek AB.

“Together with HaleyTek, we are forging a path to redefine the next generation of automotive infotainment based on a more open and collaborative development environment,” said John Wall, SVP and Head of BlackBerry QNX. “Our customers want to manage software lifecycles across multiple SOC vendors and the cloud. VirtIO simplifies these efforts and is endorsed by large software providers in the automotive industry. Through our SDA platform, we have already helped automakers achieve hundreds of millions of dollars in savings while creating new revenue opportunities, and we look forward to passing these benefits on to HaleyTek’s customers too.”

With a focus on sustainable innovation, HaleyTek and BlackBerry QNX are dedicated to ensuring that their advanced collaborative platforms not only meet but further enable the next generation of cockpit consolidation and better ecosystem and consumer experiences based on software.

SOURCE: BlackBerry