H1st vision, the concept car designed by Software République: a human-centred vision of mobility for tomorrow

An open innovation ecosystem created by six large companies (Atos, Dassault Systèmes, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales), Software République has set itself clear objectives to help create a European ecosystem for sustainable, sovereign and safe mobility. Its roadmap sets out the ambition of launching 10 new services and products, incubating 50 or more startups, and offering services in more than 50 geographies around the world by 2025.

Created only two years ago, Software République is staging the world premiere of a collaborative concept at the Viva Technology 2023 exhibition. It incorporates functional and innovative technologies which illustrate its human-centred visions of the mobility of the future. Its name is H1st vision (Human First vision).

It’s a revolution in mobility, bringing together 20 concrete, operational innovations.

This physical vehicle doubles up as a virtual replica, a virtual twin in a digital universe where systems that are currently independent (infrastructure, energy, public services, users of different categories) communicate. This makes it possible to model, visualise and simulate the different use cases that could arise in the real world. Thanks to its interconnection with its environment, H1st vision is in constant dialogue with digital and physical ecosystems. A true experience beyond automotive mobility, H1st vision is not just a concept car: it is a tangible vision of tomorrow’s mobility experience.

The 20 innovations in this technology demonstrator are centred on people. They are all operational: they take care of the driver, their passengers and other road users.

H1st vision for example features:

all-new and secure biometric access control

a one-of-a-kind sound experience inside

optimised vehicle range and charging

a driver and vehicle health monitor and assistant

predictive alerts to protect occupants and other people on the road, using predictive alerts

H1st vision is packed with the expertise of Software République’s members, which are all major players, and promising startups selected for their unique contributions. It was developed by a team of 100 people in a record six months. With this functional virtual and real concept, Software République is demonstrating the relevance of the open innovation model for incubating true industrial projects that are helping to make Europe a prominent hub for the mobility of the future.

The H1st vision concept car is a connected, physical and virtual object that demonstrates both a robust method for collaboration between the partners and how the technologies of Dassault Systèmes, Orange, ST Microelectronics, Renault Group and Thales complement each other to build the mobility of the future. Eric Feunteun, Chief Operating Officer, Software République

SOURCE: Renault Group