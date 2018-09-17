H.R. Owen Ferrari GB driver, Chris Froggatt, wins Ferrari challenge title in Barcelona

Owen Ferrari GB driver, Chris Froggatt won the Ferrari Challenge Pirelli Am. title in Barcelona this weekend, securing a British champion in the world’s greatest one-make racing series.

Froggatt has consistently dominated the Pirelli Am. class in the Ferrari Challenge this season, with eight wins. Following his last two wins in Barcelona this weekend, Froggatt was awarded the title before the final race weekend at Monza in November thanks to an unassailable points total of 231 – that’s 101 points clear of the second-place driver.

In race one, Froggatt qualified in pole position in the Am. class and went on to confidently lead from start-to-finish, despite an accident in the first corner and another towards the end that led to the race finishing under the safety car. Another H.R. Owen Ferrari GB driver, John Sawbridge, was taken out of the running during the first accident, having qualified in fourth.

In race two Froggatt had qualified in second, and went into the race having to chase down pole-sitter, Jack Brown. An early accident, however, saw Brown knocked out of the race, leaving Froggatt to once again pull away from the rest of the Trofeo Am. pack and secure his eighth victory of the season. Sawbridge, meanwhile, battled through the middle of the pack to finish sixth.

H.R. Owen Ferrari supports a number of its customers in Club and Corse Clienti race series across Europe, including Froggatt and Sawbridge in the Pirelli Am, alongside Laki Pantelis, and Laurent De Meeus in the Coppa Shell Am.

John Sawbridge is currently sitting third in the championship, looking to secure his spot on the podium at the final two races of the season in Monza from 1 November to 4 November.

Ken Choo, H.R. Owen CEO, said: “On behalf of everyone at H.R. Owen I would like to say a heartfelt congratulations to Chris Froggatt for his title-winning season in the Ferrari Challenge. We love to actively support our customers in exploring all the amazing opportunities that Ferrari ownership offers, and competing in thoroughbred racing cars at some of the most iconic tracks in the world is certainly one of them.”

H.R. Owen Ferrari was awarded Global Ferrari Dealer of the Year in 2016 and offers Europe’s largest Ferrari Technical Centre, recently awarded Classiche status. It also runs the only Ferrari-approved boutique of its kind, the ‘Atelier’ in Knightsbridge.