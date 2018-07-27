H.R. Owen Ferrari GB driver, Chris Froggatt, takes another step towards challenge title with two wins in Brno

H.R. Owen Ferrari driver, Chris Froggatt, is now within touching distance of the Ferrari Challenge Pirelli Am. title, following two wins in Brno over the weekend. With only two races remaining Froggatt has a 75-point lead over the second-place driver, with fellow H.R. Owen Ferrari GB driver John Sawbridge in third.

H.R. Owen Ferrari has sold a number of Ferrari 488 Challenge cars to its customers in the last two seasons, supporting them in Club and Corse Clienti race series across Europe. Racing this weekend were Froggatt and Sawbridge in the Pirelli Am. class, with H.R. Owen Ferrari GB driver Laurent De Meeus in the Coppa Shell Am.

In race one on Saturday 21 July, Froggatt qualified second behind Jan Danis in the Pirelli Am. class, but was able to secure victory during the race as Danis received a drive-through penalty for jumping the start. H.R. Owen Ferrari GB racer John Sawbridge finished in fifth.

Froggatt’s victory was his fifth of the season, but he was to go on to secure his sixth during Sunday’s race, from pole position. As the race got underway he immediately begun extending his lead to finish nine seconds ahead of second-place Robert Pergl.

A total of four races in the Ferrari Challenge European season remain – in Barcelona from 14-16 September and in Monza from 1-4 November – with Froggatt hoping to clinch the title in Barcelona.

Ken Choo, H.R. Owen CEO, said: “H.R. Owen Ferrari has an incredibly close relationship with its customers, and we like to support them with all the possibilities that Ferrari ownership opens up. From new and used road cars, through the Pilota Ferrari race training courses, into our sponsorship of the Ferrari Challenge and then the upper echelons of Ferrari’s F1 Clienti programme, the H.R. Owen Ferrari team has a huge depth of experience across the board.”

H.R. Owen Ferrari was awarded Global Ferrari Dealer of the Year in 2016 and offers Europe’s largest Ferrari Technical Centre, recently awarded Classiche status. It also runs the only Ferrari-approved boutique of its kind, the ‘Atelier’ in Knightsbridge.

