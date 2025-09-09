“H₂ Coach” technology carrier: first Setra touring coach powered by fuel cell

Daimler Buses sends its first coach with hydrogen‑based fuel cell drive on test drives

Daimler Buses sends its first coach with hydrogen‑based fuel cell drive on test drives. The technology carrier “H₂ Coach” from the Setra brand paves the way for the future of locally emission‑free longer coach travel, in addition to battery‑electric coaches. Daimler Buses plans to have battery‑electric coaches in its portfolio by the end of the decade; with fuel-cell coaches set to go into series production in the next step. The technology of the H₂ Coach is largely based on the drive components of the Mercedes‑Benz GenH2 Truck fuel cell truck from the Daimler Truck parent company. The range of the H₂ Coach with a full tank is defined as a minimum of 800 kilometers.

The heart of the 13.9 meter‑long high‑decker with the model designation S 517 HD is a combination of two hydrogen tanks with a total tank capacity of 46 kilograms and the cellcentric fuel cell unit. Together with the Volvo Group, Daimler Truck is pursuing the objective of becoming a world-leading fuel cell manufacturer with the cellcentric joint venture and thus making a decisive contribution to sustainable transportation by 2050.

The fuel cell unit with a total output of 300 kW converts the hydrogen into electrical energy, which is converted into mechanical drive energy by the central motor. The electric motor is designed for a continuous output of 320 kW and a maximum output of 400 kW, with a torque of 1,368 Nm and 2,470 Nm respectively. The integrated battery pack serves to temporarily store the electrical energy and to provide situational power support in order to operate the fuel cell with optimum efficiency.

The S 517 HD converted into an H₂ Coach with a permissible gross vehicle weight of 24.7 tons has been approved as a test vehicle on the basis of the TÜV report, in accordance with Section 19.6 of the German Regulations Authorizing the Use of Vehicles for Road Traffic, which, in addition to the test series on the internal testing grounds of Daimler Buses, also permits test drives on public roads.

With its zero-emission drive technology, the Setra ComfortClass concept bus represents a promising alternative to diesel-powered vehicles, as it not only has a low-noise drive system, but also contributes significantly to improving air quality in cities and holiday regions. Compared to battery‑electric buses, the coach is also characterized by a higher range and shorter refueling times.

The technology carrier is being developed at Daimler Buses in Neu‑Ulm. The site is the competence center for coaches of all drive types. A total of around 3,800 employees work at Daimler Buses in Neu‑Ulm in central functions, development and bus production.

Daimler Buses with clear roadmap for e-mobility

Daimler Buses has a clear e-roadmap for the electrification of its vehicles across all segments. In line with the dual strategy of parent company Daimler Truck, Daimler Buses is relying on both battery-electric and hydrogen-based technologies.

The fully battery‑electric Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro city bus has been in series production since 2018. The vehicle has also been available with a hydrogen-based fuel cell as a range extender since 2023. The battery-electric Mercedes‑Benz eIntouro will follow from 2026 onwards. The inter‑city bus will celebrate its world premiere at the beginning of October 2025 at Busworld Europe in Brussels. It has been available to order since the first quarter of 2025.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck