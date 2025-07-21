GWM UK launches own £3,750 Green Grant for ORA 03

GWM UK matches the government EV grant with its own £3,750 ‘Green Grant’ for retail customers

GWM UK is taking decisive action to help drivers switch to electric without delay by launching its own £3,750 ‘Green Grant’, available now to retail customers purchasing the stylish and feature-packed all-electric ORA 03.

The initiative follows the recent announcement that the UK Government’s electric vehicle (EV) grant includes a specific set of vehicles, leaving many customers confused and waiting to see if models like ORA 03 will qualify.

Rather than waiting for approval, GWM UK takes the uncertainty away and is offering the £3,750 saving to customers immediately, matching the government grant and ensuring buyers of the award-winning ORA 03 benefit from great value today.

Available across the entire ORA 03 range, including PURE, PRO, and GT trim levels, the grant brings the entry-level ORA 03 PURE to just £21,245 OTR. The £3,750 saving can also be used towards a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deposit, and with GWM UK currently offering 0% APR PCP finance on the ORA 03 range, customers can combine these offers to make the switch to electric more affordable and more straightforward than ever.

“We don’t believe our customers should have to wait for the government to decide which vehicles qualify for the EV grant. So, we’ve taken matters into our own hands and matched the £3,750 saving, available to everyone, right now, on our ORA 03 range. With immediate availability, competitive finance, and exceptional value, there has never been a better time to go electric with GWM ORA.” Toby Marshall, Managing Director at GWM UK, commented:

Revised and updated in January 2025, the GWM ORA 03 is a stylish and feature-packed all-electric hatchback available in three variants:

ORA 03 PURE – from £21,245 OTR after saving (was £24,995), with a 48 kWh battery delivering up to 193 miles WLTP range. Standard features include a 10.25-inch multimedia screen, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, 360-degree camera, intelligent cruise control, wireless phone charging, and a suite of safety systems, earning a 5* Euro NCAP rating.

ORA 03 PRO – from £25,245 OTR after saving (was £28,995), offering a larger 63 kWh battery and up to 260 miles range. PRO+ features leatherette seating and enhanced convenience features such as auto parking assist and powered gesture tailgate.

ORA 03 GT – from £29,245 OTR after saving (was £32,995), with unique GT styling, launch control, massaging and ventilated front seats, and an electric sunroof for a sportier experience.

With competitive PCP options, immediate availability, and this new £3,750 saving, GWM UK is making it easy and affordable to embrace electric driving without delay.

SOURCE: GWM UK