GWM: The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 is launched in Chile

This June, the FIFA World Cup Qualification of South America is well underway, while in Chile, the land of eternal passion, a tremendous battle is also raging in the SUV field. As a number of brands have launched new vehicles in the first half of the year, HAVAL’s new vehicles are also launched following the trend. After the successful launch of HAVAL JOLION in May, the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 has made its debut in Chile recently. The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6, attracting users with continuous product innovation, will certainly continue the legend of the national legendary vehicle, march forward unswervingly, and write a new chapter of glorious success.

On the launch day, more than 30 local leading media outlets in Chile attended the two-hour online cloud launch event. After watching the online presentation and test driving, they all give the thumbs up. Gabo Baeza, a journalist from Rutamotor, a well-known media, commented excitedly: “The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 has made a great leap forward in intelligent technology and design compared with the previous generation, and has fully possessed the product competitiveness surpassing big brands.” As an old friend of HAVAL, Gabo Baeza has now become a HAVAL fan, and his HAVAL test videos on YouTube are always among the most viewed. “I have been paying attention to HAVAL since it entered the Chilean market in 2015. Generation after generation of new products makes me feel what strong vitality HAVAL has. HAVAL is a powerful brand because of its very powerful products”, he enthusiastically recommended to the audience in the video.

At the launch event, Christian, the brand manager of HAVAL Chile’s dealer, said: “The 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 is a brand-new product based on the L.E.M.O.N platform, representing the highest level of intelligent technology of HAVAL. Its fashionable appearance and exquisite interiors are the best of its kind. With such an excellent product, we are confident that 2021 will be the year of HAVAL SUV. ”

Meanwhile, to celebrate the launch of the two new products, i.e. HAVAL JOLION and 3rd Gen HAVAL H6, HAVAL Chile plans to hold the first live broadcast for HAVAL fans on June 22, which is also a bold attempt with the regular epidemic prevention and control going on. At that time, Lgnacio, a famous talk show host in the industry, will be invited to join the event, interacting with 125,000 fans on the cloud, and making the online vehicle review to create the largest brand carnival.

The successful launch of the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 in Chile marks a prelude to the overall success of the national legendary vehicle in South America. It is believed that on this mysterious continent full of enthusiasm, singing and dancing, the 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 will certainly create a new glory by virtue of intelligent technology and excellent product strength.

