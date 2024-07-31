GWM Tank 300 launches in Malaysia with stunning off-road capabilities

Recently, the GWM TANK 300 was officially launched in Malaysia

Recently, the GWM Tank 300 was officially launched in Malaysia. As the first off-road SUV launched by GWM in the Malaysian market, the Tank 300 gave Malaysian media, KOL, dealer partners and users a full experience of luxury off-road new experience during the test drive at the M4TREC Malaysia 4WD Training Experience Center, and won wide acclaim for its outstanding performance.

The test drive of the Tank 300 has brought a lot of amazement to the media and users present. The test drive site is designed for a professional four-wheel drive performance experience and provides most of the Malaysian-style water, steep slopes, depressions, rainforests and other scenes, aiming to allow the media and users to fully experience the powerful performance of the Tank 300 in various complex road conditions.

After completing the off-road test drive experience, Malaysian automotive media Autobuzz highly praised the test drive experience: “The off-road prowess of the Tank 300 is impressive, and even as a novice off-road driver, it can be well controlled. Not only that, in addition to its strong off-road prowess, the Tank 300’s luxurious interior design and rich features have also received widespread recognition. A User who directly placed orders on the spot praised the appearance and interior design of the Tank 300: “The exterior styling, interior details and decorations are all very exquisite. The electric seats have ventilation and massage functions, as well as entertainment multimedia features, making it suitable for both urban and rural use. It is luxurious and not like a rugged off-road vehicle.”

Providing safer and better products and service experience for global users is the aspiration of GWM. For the launch of the Tank 300, GWM provided a rich experience scenario, allowing media users to have a better experience. To establish communication via good products, win reputation with good services, and build trust through good branding is its commitment.

GWM has always been adhering to high-quality development, focusing on “ONE GWM” and implementing the “ecological going global” strategy. In the Malaysian market, it had already launched two new energy products, the ORA 03 and the ORA 07 to meet the advanced needs of the local market. And it will launch the first CKD project in the ASEAN region to better establish a foothold and serve the local community. The official launch of the Tank 300 marks that GWM will accelerate the pace to introduce more high-quality products to the local market to better meet the needs of different consumers in the Malaysian market.

SOURCE: GWM