GWM signs Qatari dealer and opens another overseas market

On the afternoon of October 20th, GWM signed the exclusive dealership agreement with Auto Z Automotive Group W.L.L of Qatar through “cloud signing”, which marked another milestone in the Chinese carmaker’s business development in the Middle East market.

Senior executives of both sides witnessed the signing of the agreement, and took a group photo at the ceremony. Auto Z Automotive Group is a large car dealer in Qatar, which has a developed operation team and rich experience in brand operation. This dealer attaches great importance to customers’ experience of buying cars and the level of after-sales services, and wins high reputation in the local market with praises from customers. This philosophy perfectly matches GWM’s service concepts, and has facilitated the cooperation. Mr. Hakam, Vice President of Auto Z Automotive Group, spoke highly of the quality of GMW cars, and valued the cooperation. He will coordinate their premium resources to advance the project. The brand is expected to appear in the local market at the beginning of 2021, and realize a breakthrough of sales volume in 2022, becoming the Chinese car brand with the highest sales volume in Qatar. Mr. Tony Sun, Deputy General Manager of GWM Sales International, thanked the dealer team for their outstanding performance in market analysis and project preparation, briefed GWM’s strategic plan for technological transformation and new products in the overseas markets, and expressed his confidence in the prospects of Qatari market and expectations for excellent achievements of both sides.

Though field visit to the local market is impossible due to the COVID-19 epidemic, GWM has applied “cloud signing” to sign agreements with partners in various markets, including Jordan, which guarantees the continuous expansion of business in overseas markets. As one of the key markets of GWM, Gulf states show similar characteristics of car demands and consumption. To ensure the reliability of cars, GWM have carried out several rounds of high-temperature and durability tests in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and successful provided products of its brand HAVAL in such markets as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait. As both GWM and its dealers adhere to the pursuit for customers’ satisfaction, and operate according to high standards, enhance the brand foundation, and develop loyal customers, which result in booming sales volumes. In the future, GMW will keep exploring these markets, and fulfil the mission of introducing a Chinese brand to the world with continuous technological innovation and brand-new strategic plans.

SOURCE: GWM