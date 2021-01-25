GWM POER wins the award of “Best Pickup of the Year” in Chile

GWM POER won the big award “Best Pickup of the Year”, which is known as the “Oscar” in the Chilean auto industry on January 20, 2021, just one month after its launch in Chile. As the most valuable award of the Chilean auto industry, the award is sponsored by Chilean National Automotive Association and undertaken by MT Online, a professional automobile media of Chile’s authoritative media La Tercera. Meanwhile, mainstream automobile media were invited to form a professional panel of judges to select the “best model of the year” by providing a comprehensive assessment in terms of product, technology, safety, market value and other aspects.

At the 14th selection meeting held in 2021, GWM POER was rated as “Best Pickup of 2021” by a professional panel of judges of 18 authoritative automobile media for outperforming Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado after a series of tests. Previous winners of the award are popular models, including the Chevrolet Silverado (2020), Mercedes-Benz X-Class (2019), Ford F-150Raptor (2018), Chevrolet Silverado (2017), and Ford F-150 (2016). It is the first time that a Chinese pickup has won such a title. GWM POER stood out from its competitors for its eye-catching design, diversified safety features and strong product power, as the first Chinese pickup winning such an award, media commented.

Since launched in Chile in November, GWM POER has enjoyed a good reputation among consumers for its strong product power and excellent style design. On top of that, GWM POER quickly made the list of the most influential automobile media in Latin America — “God of Cars”, breaking the routine of the program that only J&V models are tested and assessed. In this way, GWM POER gains popularity in Latin America. Now, after only a month on the market, GWM POER has won the title of “Best Pickup of the Year”, further showing its strong product strength.

SOURCE: GWM