GWM officially launched in Vietnam

Recently, GWM officially launched the GWM brand in Hanoi, Vietnam, and the global HAVAL H6 HEV was officially launched, marking the grand opening of Vietnam's first GWM dealership

Recently, GWM officially launched the GWM brand in Hanoi, Vietnam, and the global HAVAL H6 HEV was officially launched, marking the grand opening of Vietnam’s first GWM dealership. GWM’s successful entry into the Vietnamese market will open a new chapter of the development of GWM in the ASEAN regional market and further promote the in-depth implementation of GWM ASEAN strategy.

Leaders of the Vietnamese government and local media were invited to attend the launching event, and together with GWM and its Vietnamese partner TAG Group, witnessed this eye-catching moment.

Cheng Jinkui, President of GWM in the ASEAN region, stated at the press conference: “As a representative enterprise of the rise of Chinese automobile brands, GWM has firmly adopted a localization development strategy since its entry into the ASEAN market. With global advantages, GWM has built a complete industrial system in the ASEAN region, from R&D, procurement, manufacturing, to supporting, marketing, after-sales, information technology, etc., fully meeting the needs of users in the ASEAN region, and will also bring more charming intelligent new energy experiences to users.”

Ruan Guohuan, Chairman of TAG Group, stated: “TAG is gradually establishing an automotive service ecosystem, committed to continuously updating technology and innovating in the operation of each unit and ecosystem, putting user needs and desires at the first place. GWM and TAG share a common vision and philosophy, relying on GWM’ high-quality product and service system to achieve strong alliances. We are full of expectations for market performance of the products and future cooperation prospects.”

As a global model of GWM, the HAVAL H6 HEV has received widespread attention when it is launched in the Vietnamese market. HAVAL H6 HEV’s leading hybrid technology showcased GWM’ strength and innovation in the field of intelligent new energy. GWM’ investment and R&D in intelligent new energy fully demonstrated its commitment to green mobility, while also responding to the growing demand for environmental friendly vehicles in the global automotive market.

As an important part of the ASEAN region, the Vietnamese market has further consolidated GWM’s position in the ASEAN market through brand and product launching, and the opening of its first dealership, demonstrating the determination and ability of Chinese automotive brands to enter the international market. In the future, GWM will continue to work together with partners to lead the trend in the field of intelligent new energy mobility and bring more intelligent and green options to more users.

SOURCE: GWM