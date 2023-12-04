GWM launches ORA 07 at the 40th Thailand Auto Expo

On November 29th, GWM officially released its pure electric model, the ORA 07 to Thailand at the 40th Thailand International Auto Expo (hereinafter referred to as the "Thailand Auto Expo")

On November 29th, GWM officially released its pure electric model, the ORA 07 to Thailand at the 40th Thailand International Auto Expo (hereinafter referred to as the “Thailand Auto Expo”). As a new energy ultra-streamlined coupe model, the ORA 07 has launched two versions for the Thai market, long range and high-performance, to meet the different driving needs of users. The launch of ORA 07 in Thailand marks the achievement of GWM’s mission of “9 new cars in 3 years” in Thailand, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the Thai market.

At the Auto Expo, multiple new energy star models from three product lineups, HAVAL, ORA, and TANK, were gathered around. The high-end luxury off-road SUV TANK series – TANK 500 New Energy and TANK 300 New Energy – have made their debuts. Among them, TANK 300 New Energy has launched a unique off-road modified version, cleverly integrating off-road sports and luxury elements, presenting a striking appearance. In addition, best-selling models such as the HAVAL H6 HEV and HAVAL JOION HEV have all been unveiled.

Cheng Jinkui, President of GWM in the ASEAN region, stated that GWM has taken the Thai market as the starting point of its ASEAN strategy. After three years of operation, it has successfully developed Thailand into a landmark regional market for whole GWM overseas markets. GWM is firmly committed to providing users with the best solutions and excellent driving experience through new energy vehicles equipped with advanced technology. The implementation of this mission not only promotes the development of GWM, but also injects vitality into the automotive market in the ASEAN region.

The products launched by GWM in Thailand cover hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, and pure electric vehicles, providing users with a variety of choices. Since the launch of GWM brand in Thailand, GWM has successfully delivered eight models to customers, with over 27,000 new energy vehicles.

In the future, GWM will continue to focus on providing high-quality products, continuously improving service and user experience. It plans to launch multiple products in 2024 and launch a series of activities aimed at Thai users to ensure a leading position in the new energy field. At the same time, it will actively participate in the building and operation of the electric vehicle ecosystem, contributing to local sustainable development.

GWM’s is fully showcasing its complete product lineups and highlighting its “smart new energy” advantage at the 40th Thailand Auto Expo! With the increase of GWM brand influence, it will continue to strengthen and consolidate its position in the new energy market.

