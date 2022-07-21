GWM: L.E.M.O.N DHT is in the lead in hybrid technology competition in five aspects

After years of intensive research and development of hybrid technology, GWM has accumulated a lot of strength to promote the gradual implementation and application of L.E.M.O.N DHT

After years of intensive research and development of hybrid technology, GWM has accumulated a lot of strength to promote the gradual implementation and application of L.E.M.O.N DHT. After numerous “assessments” by the market and users, GWM has made outstanding achievements. According to media evaluation, L.E.M.O.N DHT is almost a “All-round Master” in the hybrid all-round performance report released based on in-depth evaluation in five aspects (performance, hybrid architecture, 4WD performance, energy consumption and driving range, and driving experience), and won the top spot in the hybrid vehicle field with excellent comprehensive strength.

As an “All-rounder” in the Hybrid Field, L.E.M.O.N DHT Has Made Remarkable Achievements with Technology

L.E.M.O.N DHT is completely independently designed and developed by GWM, and GWM owns its full intellectual property rights. As a masterpiece of hybrid technology of Chinese carmakers, L.E.M.O.N DHT innovatively realizes a set of highly-integrated hybrid technology based on dual-motor parallel-serial topology in terms of system architecture, and has two power forms (HEV/PHEV) and three sets of powertrains (“1.5L + DHT115”, “1.5T + DHT130” and “1.5T + DHT130 + P4”). It achieves all-round transcendence in power, intelligence, driving range, etc.

Main Parts and Operation Modes of L.E.M.O.N DHT

L.E.M.O.N DHT is the world’s leading high-efficiency, high-performance hybrid solution. The “seven-in-one”, high-efficiency and multi-mode hybrid assembly is designed in a highly integrated way. Compared with the traditional fuel system assembly, it features smaller size, lighter weight, higher transmission efficiency, and better NVH performance and reliability. The dual-motor series-parallel topology can control the system to intelligently switch the driving mode, and is highly compatible with the high-efficiency hybrid engine to realize super matching of power and fuel consumption in different driving scenarios. The application of a series of advanced technologies makes L.E.M.O.N DHT have leading advantages of high efficiency, strong power, high economy, low failure rate, long driving range, etc.

L.E.M.O.N DHT not only excels in “sports” with excellent “power performance” and long “driving range”, but also ranks among the top in “cultural courses” with its superb “intelligence”. The intelligent thermal management system can intelligently control the battery temperature according to the specific environment to ensure better battery energy efficiency. The intelligent single-pedal control technology makes driving easier and more convenient, and the intelligent four-wheel drive control system improves the control stability and reliability. Intelligent dynamic adjustment from 0:100 to 100:0 is realized for torque distribution to the front and rear axles, to effectively utilize the traction and improve the control stability of the vehicle. L.E.M.O.N DHT is worthy of the most intelligent hybrid technology.

Most Rigorous “Body” + Most Intelligent “Brain” = Best Hybrid Solution for Users

L.E.M.O.N DHT achieves an effective balance between high efficiency and high performance in full speed range and in all scenarios through the cooperative series-parallel connection of high-efficiency hybrid engine and dual motor, providing users with the best hybrid vehicle mobility solution and disruptive mobility experience.

Depending on the driving scenario, L.E.M.O.N DHT can select a suitable high-value driving mode with the super intelligent control system. Under parking condition, the engine does not start, the energy consumption is 0, and the motor can satisfy fast response as long as it starts. During deceleration and braking, the system enters the energy recovery mode to improve energy utilization. Under urban condition, EV mode and series mode are switched intelligently, and the engine is always kept in the high efficiency range. During medium-speed cruising, EV mode or engine direct drive mode is selected intelligently according to the system load. During high-speed cruising, EV mode or economical engine direct drive gear mode is selected intelligently. During medium-speed or rapid-acceleration overtaking, the engine, drive motor and generator jointly output full load. During high-speed overtaking, the power gear direct drive mode is enhanced to provide super power. Through intelligent matching of power modes in different scenarios, L.E.M.O.N DHT achieves a high balance between system power and fuel consumption, which also brings users a much better experience than expected.

Through all-round breakthroughs in power, ride comfort, reduced NHV, and lower fuel consumption, L.E.M.O.N DHT gives customers a high-quality driving experience featuring “Fast, Smooth, Quiet and Saving”. The efficient cooperative connection between engine and dual motors and better switching of driving modes in different scenarios have made lower fuel consumption and stronger power in all speed ranges and all scenarios possible; The energy control strategy with completely independent intellectual property rights makes the oil-electricity switching “as smooth as silk”; NVH performance is optimized and upgraded to create a super quiet driving space.

The technology that can bring higher value to users is worth having. The better power, lower fuel consumption and ride comfort brought by L.E.M.O.N DHT have helped it won unanimous praise, and defended the glory of “Hybrid All-round Master” with strength. In the future, GWM will continue to give full play to the hard-core strength of scientific and technological innovation with the determination and courage as a trailblazer, taking the lead to realize higher vehicle-use value and better travel experience for users.

SOURCE: GWM