GWM helps Ecuadorian dealers to fight against the COVID-19 scientifically

Recently, under the guidance and support of the headquarters, the Ecuadorian dealers of GWM have actively used the online vehicle purchase platform and taken all-staff marketing and other measures to resume some operations according to the needs of the normalization of epidemic prevention and control. At the same time, dealers are actively helping local society to fight against the COVID-19 while ensuring their own prevention and control. Facing the uncertain risks of the global epidemic situation, GWM has responded positively, keeping its initial intention and ideal of globalization and supporting the global dealer network to overcome risks and tide over difficulties steadily.

Since Ecuador declared a state of emergency in March, the Ecuador’s anti-epidemic war has officially started. Auto brands have closed their sales networks and started the era of “zero contact” and “home office”. Due to the weak local public medical system, the task of epidemic prevention and control is very arduous, while the economic and social pressure brought about by the closure is increasing day by day. Under such circumstances, GWM, in conjunction with local dealers, has launched comprehensive marketing service measures during the epidemic period. While ensuring safety, GWM insists on serving customers and fighting against the COVID-19 scientifically.

GWM passed on its operating experience during the epidemic in China to Ecuadorian dealers to teach them online marketing service measures during special period. So far, dealers have successfully opened online vehicle purchase and VR exhibition hall channels with the help of platforms such as official website and We-Media. Sales consultants have taken the lead in opening short video promotion activities in Ecuador with the help of the new TIK TOK platform. The new model of live broadcast + e-commerce not only alleviates the tense atmosphere during the epidemic, but also provides the most realistic help and sense of security for users who need to purchase vehicles.

At the same time, Ecuadorian dealers have set up a all-staff marketing mechanism, developed online marketing content and vehicle purchase channels for different models, and encouraged all employees to join the all-staff marketing. GWM has 354 employees in the local dealer AMBACAR and 300 employees in the KD assembly plant. GWM occupies a very important position in the local economy. At the same time, GWM brand has a broad sense of identity in the eyes of local employees. During the epidemic, all employees actively used social media to promote brands, receiving unexpected results.

In addition, after the outbreak of the epidemic in Ecuador, GWM headquarters promptly introduced assistance measures to reduce the operating pressure of dealers, such as timely adjustment of orders and production plans, establishment of flexible delivery mechanism for delivered vehicles, and provision of extensive help and support for dealers to find protective equipment.

During the epidemic period, GWM and local dealers jointly fulfilled their corporate and social responsibilities, which were put into effect. Dealers donated protective clothing and other anti-epidemic materials to the local government, and timely provided front-line medical staff with exclusive preferential purchase plans and maintenance services of vehicles, etc., continuously releasing positive social energy, integrating into society and contributing to society.

SOURCE: GWM