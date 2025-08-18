GWM expands Tank 300 line-up with accessible new 2WD diesel option

Same bold design, same diesel power, now more accessible than ever

GWM South Africa has expanded its Tank 300 range with a new 2WD Diesel, combining the same bold design and diesel performance at a highly competitive price point.

Serious diesel performance

The TANK 300 Diesel 2WD continues to deliver what drivers demand, a robust, torque-rich performance. Under the bonnet, a 2.4L Turbo Diesel engine pushes out 135 kW and 480 Nm through a refined 9-speed automatic gearbox. Whether you’re loading up, towing a caravan, or just heading out on the open road, this powertrain delivers the pulling force and smooth delivery to get the job done.

With the same 3-tonne braked towing capacity as the 4WD and a polite, fuel-sipping consumption of just 7.7 L/100 km, the TANK Diesel 2WD lets drivers haul heavy with confidence, while covering longer distances between refuels.

Backroad trailblazer

For those venturing onto gravel roads the 2WD TANK 300 is more than capable. Off tarmac you’re well taken care of, with the 2WD’s robust NCAP frame and electronic rear axle differential lock, as well as transparent chassis view and off-road thermal management mode.

Luxury for the long haul

Front seats in the TANK 300 Diesel 2WD are designed for relaxed comfort, with 6-way electric adjustment for the driver and 4-way electric for the front passenger. A rear centre armrest, synthetic leather upholstery and refined detailing throughout elevate the cabin feel far beyond what you’d expect in a diesel SUV.

Double-sealed doors, sound-insulated glass and a fully enclosed engine bay block out the chaos, while inside there’s dual-zone climate control and the kind of calm, premium finish usually reserved for upmarket SUVs. Except that this upmarket SUV happens to dish up the grunt and rugged capability of a 2.4 Turbo Diesel engine.

Smart, safe, and fully connected

A 12.3” touchscreen infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto cell connectivity , paired with a 9-speaker sound system. A second 12.3” screen sits behind the wheel, providing a crisp, configurable driver display, while automatic LED headlights and follow-me-home functionality round off the tech offering.

In terms of safety, the TANK 2WD holds a 5-Star ANCAP rating with a safety suite boasting Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Collision Warning, Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Detection, as well as 360° cameras, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and multiple airbags for full peace of mind.

Your dream drive – now even more attainable

Your choice of Mars Red, White, Grey, Orange or Black is an opportunity for you to show your distinctive sense of style and make the TANK truly yours. And now with the addition of the new 2WD model, your dream drive is that much more accessible, without compromising on design, power, or presence.

“With the arrival of the 2WD Diesel, we’ve opened the door for more South Africans to get behind the wheel of a TANK,” says Floyd Ramabulana, Head of Marketing for GWM SA. “It’s still unmistakably TANK – with 135 kW, 480 Nm, and premium spec – just now in a form that fits even more lifestyles.”

GWM Tank 300 diesel range pricing

2.4TD LUXURY 2WD AT R 649 900

2.4TD Super Lux 4WD AT R 699 900

2.4TD Ultra Lux 4WD AT R 739 900

GWM Care: After-sales support you can count on

Every TANK 300 Diesel comes backed by GWM’s comprehensive warranty and service plan:

7 Years / 200 000 km Warranty

7 Years / Unlimited km Roadside Assist

7 Years / 75 000 km Service Plan

15 000 km / 12 Month Service Intervals

The new Tank 300 Diesel 2WD is available now at GWM dealerships nationwide. Book your test drive today.

SOURCE: GWM