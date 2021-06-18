GWM deepens its strategic partnership with Total Energies

Recently, Great Wall Motor Co., Ltd. (GWM for short) and Total Energies, a global diversified energy company, reached two agreements in Baoding, China to deepen the cooperative partnership in R&D and international business

Joint R&D: Build Joint Laboratory for New Energy Vehicle Fluids

GWM and Total Energies will work together to build a joint technical R&D laboratory for new energy vehicle fluids in accordance with the two agreements. TotalEnergies will continue to invest in the joint laboratory in HAVAL Research and Development Center of GWM, take the advantage of its rich experience and knowledge in lubricant R&D to provide technical support for GWM, establish lubricant use specifications and standards, and promote the implementation of key projects, such as transformation of existing engines and development of lubricating solutions for new engines. The two agreements embody the long-term commitment of both GWM and TotalEnergies to pursue outstanding technology and develop world-class excellent products and services to meet the needs of consumers.

Ms. Shan Hongyan, Vice President of GWM, said: “Since the cooperation with TotalEnergies in 2009, we have regarded Total Energies as a strategic partner at the technical level. GWM and TotalEnergies have made many achievements in lubricant R&D. With the further cooperation in the joint laboratory, we expect to make more innovations and more contributions in the field of new energy vehicle fluids.”

Mr. Ian LEPETIT, President of Total (China) Investment Co., Ltd., said: “GWM and TotalEnergies share the same core values: focusing on innovation, specialty, capability and customer orientation. We are pleased with this renewal. It will enable us to continue our R&D efforts and provide customers with products that best meet their needs. With the help of the joint laboratory, we are able to focus on new energy vehicle technologies and products and face the future firmly. “

Joint Market Development: Promote Global Business Growth

Cui Kai, the Vice President of GWM, and Liu Xiangshang, the Vice President of GWM, renewed the GWM & Total Energies Lubricant Cooperation Framework Agreement and Cooperation Statement Letter with Ian LEPETIT, the President of Total (China) Investment Co., Ltd. and Stephane DION, the Managing Director of Total Lubricants China, in Baoding.

Under the guidance of the strategic agreements, GWM and TotalEnergies endorse their brands mutually, and GWM will continue to recommend its overseas subsidiaries and authorized distributors to use supporting lubricant from TotalEnergies. In addition, GWM and TotalEnergies will continue to fulfill their commitment to promote sustainable growth in global market and their partnership in development of world-class excellent products and services to better meet customer needs.

2020 is a key year for GWM in global development. Since last year, GWM has continuously launched its new products in overseas markets, and has improved its overseas competitiveness through the transformation and innovation of products, channels and after-sales service modes.

The rapid increase in overseas sales of GWM provides a huge space for the cooperation. In the future, GWM and TotalEnergies will further explore the cooperation in oil products for after-sales in overseas market, continue mutually beneficial cooperation, achieve a win-win situation by resource matching, and provide more surprising service experience for overseas customers of GWM.

