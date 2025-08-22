GWM Brazil Plant opens, showcasing global quality and innovative technology

GWM officially inaugurated its Brazil Plant in Iracemápolis, São Paulo, establishing the company’s first full-process manufacturing hub in South America

GWM officially inaugurated its Brazil Plant in Iracemápolis, São Paulo, establishing the company’s first full-process manufacturing hub in South America. The plant will initially produce flagship models including the GWM HAVAL H6, GWM HAVAL H9, and GWM POER 2.4T pickup, combining state-of-the-art assembly lines with advanced automation. Beyond expanding production, the plant demonstrates GWM’s commitment to consistent global quality and continuous technological innovation.

Global standards, proven reliability

Before mass production, the Brazil Plant achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, ensuring compliance with stringent international standards. Advanced digitalized production, precision monitoring, and zero-defect control systems are fully integrated with GWM’s global manufacturing network. Every vehicle undergoes rigorous testing in extreme climates and terrains worldwide, ensuring Brazilian consumers enjoy the same reliability, safety, and durability as buyers in China, Europe, and Australia.

Product reliability in every terrain

For users navigating Brazil’s diverse landscapes—from urban streets to rural trails—GWM’s flagship lineup delivers tailored reliability. The GWM HAVAL H6 hybrid and plug-in hybrid balance fuel efficiency and durability. At the “2024 Best Buy” Award hosted by Brazil’s leading automotive magazine Autoesporte, the GWM HAVAL H6 PHEV stood out from more than 150 models across various segments and powertrains, winning the title of “Best Hybrid Vehicle.”. Meanwhile, the HAVAL H9 diesel version delivers long range and fuel efficiency while combining family comfort with robust endurance, making it ideal for all-terrain exploration. GWM remains committed to an “All-scenarios, All Powertrains, All Users” strategy, fulfilling its promise that “Tech to Enjoy Every Journey”.

Innovation driving globalization

Beyond production, GWM is accelerating localized R&D in Brazil, establishing its first overseas R&D center to adapt powertrains, chassis tuning, and intelligent systems for Latin American roads. With innovations such as hybrid technology, advanced diesel technology, AI-assisted production, and smart manufacturing systems, GWM positions itself not only as a carmaker but also as a technology innovator.

Trust beyond borders

Creating over 1,000 local jobs and fostering a growing supplier ecosystem, the Brazil Plant illustrates how global quality and innovative technology integrate with local trust. For consumers, it represents vehicles that are not just new, but thoroughly tested, safe, reliable, and ready for the future.

