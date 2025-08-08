GWM achieves dual growth in NEV & global markets, Brazil plant ready for launch

On August 1, 2025, Great Wall Motor Company Limited (GWM) released its sales data for July, with all major indicators showing consistent growth. Notably, both the new energy vehicle (NEV) segment and overseas markets maintained strong momentum.

In July, GWM sold 104,372 new vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 14.34%. NEV sales reached 34,593 units, up 43.27% year-on-year. Models priced above RMB 200,000 accounted for 33,511 units, growing 46.69%. Overseas sales totaled 41,088 units, an increase of 7.60%, while “boxy-style” vehicles achieved 44,801 units, up 17.01%, continuing to lead the boxy SUV segment.

July also marked GWM’s 35th anniversary, a milestone celebrated together with over 15 million users worldwide. GWM continued to launch new products, enhance product performance, and improve market influence, with a focus on quality-driven market share. The company’s pragmatic approach and high-quality operations have garnered praise from major global media outlets. On July 20, the front page of People’s Daily featured a report on GWM, highlighting the company’s progress in core technologies, vertical integration, and globalization, and recognizing GWM’s commitment to high-quality development. At the same time, The New York Times published an in-depth report on GWM’s Brazil plant, which is set to officially begin operations in August., affirming the brand’s image and localization success overseas. The article stated: “Its goal is to reinvent the way Brazil drives, and ultimately, the rest of Latin America, much as Chinese automakers have already done across much of Asia and want to do in Europe.”

GWM remains committed to an “All Categories, All Powertrains, All Users” positioning. In its new energy strategy, GWM focuses on plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) as the core technology, believing this path better aligns with its brand identity of “intelligent + off-road.” The Hi4 platform not only delivers safe and cost-effective four-wheel-drive performance, but also enhances fuel efficiency and environmental friendliness. While the broader market chased low-cost EVs, GWM remained steadfast in its value-driven approach — a strategy that has proven successful as market preferences shift.

According to data, China’s PHEV exports surged 177% in the first half of the year. From Australia to Southeast Asia, the Middle East to the EU, PHEVs are emerging as a new highlight in China’s auto exports. GWM’s Hi4-based hybrid technology is gaining popularity in global NEV markets, precisely meeting the needs of emerging markets for energy-efficient transformation. As a result, the company is seeing sustained growth in high-value model sales and a notable rise in brand reputation and trust in these regions.

In the global arena, GWM continues to push its “ONE GWM” global brand strategy, advancing a fully integrated “Global Ecosystem” model encompassing R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, sales, and service. The company now boasts over 15 million global users, more than 1,400 overseas sales outlets, and total overseas sales exceeding 2 million units. These robust system capabilities are fueling GWM’s global momentum and driving strong performance across multiple markets.

In July, the GWM TANK 300 and POER pickup supported the Peru Rally, earning the title of “All-Terrain King” in Southeast Asia. In South America, the GWM TANK 300 gained attention through engaging events, while the ORA 03 debuted in Indonesia. In South Africa, GWM received both the “Dealer Satisfaction Gold Award” and the “Best Progress Award.” The GWM TANK 500 diesel version made its global debut in Thailand, further expanding GWM’s footprint in Southeast Asia. CCTV Finance reported that Brazil has become a prime target for Chinese automakers, with GWM gaining strong recognition from local consumers. During the BRICS Summit, GWM was the only Chinese automaker invited to attend a roundtable for Chinese enterprises in Brazil. The Brazil plant is set to officially begin operations in August, becoming GWM’s third full-process manufacturing facility overseas.

As its intelligent hybrid technology continues to evolve, GWM plans to accelerate the rollout of Hi4-based models in Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America in the second half of the year, further boosting its influence in the global NEV market. With more new models built on the Hi4 platform set to launch globally, and overseas localization capabilities growing stronger, GWM is rapidly advancing toward its strategic goal of becoming a “Global Intelligent New Energy Technology Company.