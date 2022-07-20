Guidepoint Systems partners with Free2move to leverage Stellantis embedded telematics data

Guidepoint Systems, a global provider of vehicle telematics and Software as a Service (SaaS) for automotive OEMs, vehicle dealerships, rental agencies and fleet managers, announced today it has partnered with Free2move, the global fleet, mobility and connected data brand of Stellantis

Guidepoint Systems, a global provider of vehicle telematics and Software as a Service (SaaS) for automotive OEMs, vehicle dealerships, rental agencies and fleet managers, announced today it has partnered with Free2move, the global fleet, mobility and connected data brand of Stellantis.

The new Guidepoint Air data-monitoring service is the latest innovation from Guidepoint. It’s designed to easily manage vehicle fleets without the need to install additional hardware. The Free2move-Guidepoint Systems collaboration enables data from properly equipped and eligible MY2018 and newer Stellantis vehicles, including Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep®, to be received within Guidepoint Air to provide inventory management services to dealers, fleet management services for commercial and government fleets, auditing services to floor plan lenders, and vehicle diagnostic reports to consumers.

“We are continuing our strategy aimed at facilitating the access to connected vehicle data and to provide insights to Stellantis fleet owners and operators by using Free2move solutions, such as Connect Fleet, which we plan to deploy soon, but also by enabling connectivity with platform partners for the benefit of the users of these platforms. This is the case, for example, with Guidepoint, whose users can now access data from their eligible Stellantis vehicles thanks to the connection established between the Free2move MultiBrand server and Guidepoint”, said Benjamin Maillard, general manager of North America at Free2move.

These advanced solutions give fleet owners the ability to drive increased operational efficiencies, reduce downtime and increase driver safety. Free2move takes these capabilities further and combines data insights with new methods of mobility that expand the reach and breadth of fleet operations tools.

In addition to Stellantis passenger vehicles, Guidepoint Air will be available for law enforcement fleets that include the Dodge Durango Pursuit, Charger Pursuit and Ram 1500 Special Service. Connectivity-capable Stellantis vehicles for government fleets, commercial trucks and commercial vans, including the ProMaster, can be managed via embedded telematics and our robust fleet management system.

This new partnership is the latest service line introduced by Guidepoint Systems to support fleet owners. Last November, Guidepoint launched FleetMovil, a new fleet management system optimized to reduce costs and capture all relevant fleet data. Guidepoint can monitor more than 300 vehicle data parameters, including speed, direction, location, engine warning indicators, maintenance reminders, carbon emissions, fuel efficiency, PTO monitoring, driving behavior and engine idling, just to name a few.

“As a Tier-1 supplier of telematics to the auto industry for more than 20 years, we understand how important vehicle data is to our customers,” said Samuel Spencer, president and CEO of Guidepoint. “This new partnership will allow us to deliver great value and service to fleet customers, dealerships and others looking to maximize their business performance.”

SOURCE: Stellantis