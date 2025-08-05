Guident expands global patent portfolio with AI-powered Remote Monitoring & Control for enhanced autonomous vehicle safety

Guident Corp. (“Guident”) is proud to announce that it has recently received a Notice of Allowance for its South Korean patent application (No. 10-2022-7034516), entitled “Artificial Intelligence Method and Apparatus for Remote Monitoring and Control of Autonomous Vehicles.”

Guident has also received a Notice of Allowance for a corresponding U.S. patent application (No. 17/909,432) under the same title. These patents are anticipated to be granted following payment of applicable issuance and maintenance fees.

The allowed patent applications are directed to an autonomous vehicle remote monitor and control center (RMCC), employing distributed sensor fusion and artificial intelligence techniques that are configured to receive sensor data across multiple independently governed autonomous vehicles, including sensor data from vehicles not operating under RMCC control. With this sensor data, Guident can evaluate the incident risk level and take control of one or more autonomous vehicles if it is operating at an unsafe risk level. It can then implement safety measures and return control when the vehicle is operating safely.

These developments add to Guident’s growing international patent portfolio in this technology area, which already includes granted or validated patents in the U.S., EU, Japan South Korea, Hong Kong and Canada and 20 European countries, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, and Sweden.

“At Guident, every new patent is more than a milestone, it’s a testament to our commitment to safer and smarter autonomous mobility. Our innovations are driven by a vision where autonomous vehicles and advanced AI work together to protect and empower communities across the globe,” said Harald Braun, Executive Chairman & CEO of Guident.

SOURCE: GlobeNewswire