Guident and Florida Atlantic University Sensing Institute collaborate for urban mapping to enhance the safety and reliability of autonomous vehicles

Guident Corp. (“Guident”), an autonomous vehicle (AV) teleoperation company headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, is proud to announce a collaboration with Florida Atlantic University’s Sensing Institute (I-SENSE) for innovative urban mapping, which will enhance the planning of infrastructure and transportation in urban environments.

This project will focus on the use of data collected from autonomous vehicles equipped with advanced sensors, including high-resolution video cameras, lidar, radar, and other vehicle-mounted sensing technologies, capturing detailed information as the vehicles traverse various urban routes. By aggregating and processing this data, the collaboration will generate highly accurate results, like “Digital Twins” that mirror the physical structures and dynamic conditions of the city. These digital twins will provide public and private stakeholders with up-to-date, actionable digital information about the urban environment, supporting advanced analysis, simulation, planning, and management of infrastructure and transportation systems. This comprehensive approach is expected to significantly improve decision-making and operational efficiency in modern urban planning.

I-SENSE’s collaborative effort with Guident is a cornerstone of this project, combining expertise and resources to drive innovation in urban analytics. This work benefits from I-SENSE initiatives as part of the NSF ERC for Smart Streetscapes (CS3).

“This collaboration exemplifies the power of combining academic innovation with industry expertise to chart new pathways for urban mobility,” said Dr. Dennis Morgen, VP at Guident. “We’re excited to see how our joint efforts can redefine the future of mobility in smart cities.”

“Partnering with Guident allows us to translate our academic insights into transformative real-world applications,” said Jason Hallstrom, executive director of I-SENSE. “We are proud to contribute to a venture that not only drives urban analytics forward but also sets the stage for sustainable growth in the autonomous vehicle sector.”

Looking ahead, I-SENSE and Guident are exploring a series of funding opportunities and monetization strategies to bolster the project’s scope and impact.

