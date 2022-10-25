Guidehouse Insights estimates Global Market for electric two-wheel vehicles will reach $103 billion by 2031

Market barriers include limited charging infrastructure and safety concerns

October 25, 2022 – Boulder, Colo. – A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the global market for electric two-wheel vehicles (E2WVs). Technologies analyzed include e-bikes, seated e-scooters, and e-motorcycles.

Ridership of E2WVs has experienced strong growth over the past 7-8 years, supported by government regulations that encourage the transition to electric mobility, the expansion of cycle lane infrastructure, and restrictions on vehicle access to cities. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global E2WV market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%, reaching revenues of $103.3 billion by 2031.

“The market for E2WVs was boosted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the present global economic environment characterized by high fuel prices and sharp increases in the cost of living provides a strong opportunity for further short-term growth,” says Sagie Evbenata, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “The outlook for E2WVs remains positive, with governments implementing stronger policies supporting the use of electric micromobility.”

Among the impediments to continued growth is limited charging infrastructure, which is being addressed with the spread of battery swapping programs. Safety is another major challenge, resulting in technologies and regulations being developed to address it, according to the report.

The report, Market Data: Electric Two-Wheel Vehicles, examines the global potential for E2WVs and evaluates how the market will evolve. The report features an overview of the key E2WV technologies (e-bikes, seated e-scooters, and e-motorcycles) and examines the key drivers for growth. It includes global market analyses through 2031, segmented by unit sales and sales revenue as well as E2WV unit sales by power level and the installed base of shared micromobility vehicles. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

SOURCE: Guidehouse Insights