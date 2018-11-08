Guide Michelin 2019 – nNew York City – three new two stars and thirteen new one star awards

Michelin today released the highly anticipated 2019 edition of the MICHELIN Guide New York City. The result is that Michelin inspectors, who have been dining anonymously around New York City for the past 14 years, have recognized 76 establishments that have been awarded one or more Michelin stars.

Among the distinctions, five restaurants from the 2018 selection have seen their status elevated, and these are Gabriel Kreuther, Kosaka, Le Coucou, Sushi Nakazawa and Tuome. The 2019 selection also includes 11 restaurants with one or more stars, which are appearing in the guide for the very first time.

We are very happy to see the number of establishments elevating their status in the guide. Plus, the new restaurants receiving star awards on their debut in the 2019 edition is extremely encouraging. Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guide

The 2019 Bib Gourmands in New York City were announced last week. The Bib Gourmands are awarded to restaurants that earn the attention of Michelin inspectors as they offer great quality food at good prices.

More than 550 restaurants appear in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide New York City. Diners can find recommendations for establishments with notable wine, beer, sake and cocktail lists, as well as menus on which average prices are $25 and under.

The 2019 selection includes:

Five restaurants with three stars

15 restaurants with two stars

56 restaurants with one star

129 restaurants with a Bib Gourmand

The MICHELIN Guide New York City (ISBN # 9782067230514) will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $18.99.

SOURCE: Michelin