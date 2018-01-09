Guide to the automotive world in 2018 – Automotive World report

The ‘Guide to the automotive world in 2018‘, an exclusive report published by Automotive World, is available to download from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.
What does 2018 hold for the global automotive industry? This annual publication – available exclusively to Automotive Worldsubscribers – features a mix of interviews with and articles by top global automotive industry analysts and consultants.
As usual, the ‘Guide to the automotive world…’ includes a calendar of global automotive industry events in the coming year, and unique insight and analysis in the form of interviews and contributed articles.
In this report:
- Preface: The automotive world in 2018: a certainty of uncertainty by Martin Kahl, Editor, Automotive World
- Calendar of global automotive industry events
- Global light vehicle market reaches a crossroads by Vittoria Ferraris, Director, Sector Lead Automotive & Capital Goods, S&P Global Ratings
- Expect OEMs to push mobility trend in 2018 by Adela Spulber, Transportation Systems Analyst, US Center for Automotive Research (CAR)
- European truck market buoyant, but industry weary of regulations by Anil Valsan, Lead Analyst, Global Automotive & Transportation, EY
- Three key challenges for Europe’s auto industry in 2018 by Ian Henry, Director, AutoAnalysis
- Spanish LV market to grow 4% in 2018 – ANFAC by Adolfo Randulfe, Communications Director, ANFAC
- Promising trends suggest continued Russian LV recovery in 2018 by Arturs Smilkstins, Principal and Automotive Practice leader, Boston Consulting Group in Moscow
- Localisation, pricing and subsidy cuts challenge Russian auto in 2018 by Maxim Malkov, Director, Global Strategy Group, KPMG Russia
- Logistics operators call for Brexit talks to address border chaos by James Hookham, Deputy Chief Executive, Freight Transport Association (FTA)
- Electric car race to drive automotive M&A in 2018 by Joao Grando, Jonathan Klonowski and Frederik Pedersen, Mergermarket
- US car sales to decline in 2018, ending 7-year growth streak by Eric Ibara, Director of Residual Value, Kelley Blue Book
- Optimism on the rise as suppliers in North America approach 2018 by Mike Jackson, Executive Director, Strategy and Research, Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA)
- Positive trends to feed significant Class 8 market growth in 2018 by Steve Tam, Vice President, ACT Research
- Dismantling trade barriers crucial for Japan’s auto industry in 2018 by Ana Nicholls, Managing Editor – Industry Briefing, The Economist Intelligence Unit
- China could cement status as EV leader in 2018 by Markus Pfefferer, Managing Director – Asia Pacific, Ducker Worldwide
- Growth predicted in 2018 as Brazil’s long night finally ends by Julian Semple, Senior Consultant, Carcon Automotive
- South America’s versatile markets show more promise for 2018 by Ricardo Bacellar, Brazil Head of Automotive, KPMG
- Auto industry integral to India’s great leap forward in 2018 by Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse
- ASEAN giants to return to growth in 2018 by Anna-Marie Baisden, Head of Autos Research, BMI Research
- ‘Flattish’ growth in 2018 the most optimistic outlook for Korean auto industry by JunHong Park, Director, Corporate Ratings – Asia Pacific, S&P Global
- Eight auto tech predictions for 2018 by Nick Gill, Chairman of Global Automotive Sector, Capgemini
