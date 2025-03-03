GSMA announces strategic partnerships to drive innovation and connectivity in the automotive and aviation industries

5G Automotive Association, JASPAR, Outsight, Safran Passenger Innovations and Seamless Air Alliance embark on journey with GSMA to accelerate new connectivity services

The GSMA, the global mobile industry association, today announced new strategic partnerships with leading organisations in the automotive and aviation sectors. Through these partnerships, the GSMA will work on behalf of the mobile industry to better understand the connectivity needs of these sectors and support the development of advanced connectivity solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and customer experience.

The organisations partnering with the GSMA on these collaborations include the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), Japan Automotive Software Platform and Architecture (JASPAR), Outsight, Safran Passenger Innovations and Seamless Air Alliance. This builds on a similar cooperation partnership signed with the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium in October, last year.

Within the GSMA, these activities will be led by GSMA Fusion, the organisation’s recently formed initiative, established to listen directly to the voice of enterprises at an industry level and to identify unmet needs which today’s advanced networks can provide. As part of the GSMA Open Gateway, Fusion works with industries such as automotive, aviation, financial services, manufacturing, media and others in order to accelerate demand for 5G API-based and other solutions, and to deliver transformative new services for enterprises.

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA, said: “The partnerships we’re announcing today, through GSMA Fusion, provide strong direction from these industries to ours, helping the mobile ecosystem truly meet the needs of the automotive and aviation sectors and harness the power of mobile connectivity to create innovative solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and customer experience. When we launched the GSMA Open Gateway initiative at MWC Barcelona two years ago we stated our ambition to unlock the full potential of 5G networks for all industries through universal access and open APIs and the partnership just announced is a step in that direction.”

Aviation Industry: Collaborations with Seamless Air Alliance, Outsight and Safran Passenger Innovations will aim to improve efficiency, safety, and customer satisfaction in the aviation sector. These partnerships will explore the potential of 5G technology to enable in-flight connectivity, real-time aircraft diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and improved flight path optimization. Additional focus areas will be seamless in-flight connectivity and smarter airports with full passenger journey monitoring, with automated check-ins, AR navigation, and better baggage tracking.

Automotive Industry: The GSMA partnerships with 5GAA and JASPAR, in addition to the partnership with AECC, will focus on integrating advanced connectivity to drive innovation in autonomous driving, smart cities, and mobility solutions. By leveraging 5G technology, the automotive sector can enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability, paving the way for the future of transportation.

According to research by McKinsey, GSMA Open Gateway and other network API initiatives can unlock significant value for the telecommunications industry, and businesses using 5G networks over the next five years. It’s forecast that, if operators can expose more of their network APIs and innovations to enterprise developer and cloud provider communities, then they can unlock up to an additional $25 billion market opportunity from the automotive sector and up to $30bn from the travel, transport and logistics sectors by 2030.

SOURCE: GSMA