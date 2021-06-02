GS YUASA wins Toyota Technology & Development Award with hybrid vehicle battery for the first time

Toyota Motor Corporation has presented its prestigious 'Technology & Development Award' to GS YUASA and its subsidiary Blue Energy in recognition of the development of a new, advanced lithium-ion battery cell

Toyota Motor Corporation has presented its prestigious ‘Technology & Development Award’ to GS YUASA and its subsidiary Blue Energy in recognition of the development of a new, advanced lithium-ion battery cell.

The Technology & Development Awards are presented to Toyota Motor Corporation suppliers who help drive production using innovative technologies. For the first time, these two companies have now won the prestigious award, recognizing the development of the EHW4S lithium-ion cell for hybrid vehicles, manufactured by Blue Energy and supplied to Toyota Motor Corporation by GS YUASA Corporation has been. The cell is used in Toyota’s Hybrid Synergy Drive System. In developing the EHW4S cell, GS YUASA used improved drag reduction technologies to optimize battery energy for hybrid vehicle applications. The result was an EHW4S cell that was more than 10% lighter and 20% smaller,

James Douglas, European Group Marketing Manager of GS YUASA Europe, says: “We are very pleased that our Japanese parent company GS YUASA Corporation has received this prestigious award together with its subsidiary Blue Energy. Recognition by such an award on an international level not only underlines our achievements at the forefront of future battery technology for electric vehicles, but also highlights our strong relationships as original equipment manufacturers for the world’s leading vehicle brands. ”

GS YUASA founded Blue Energy in 2009 as a joint venture for the development, production and sale of high-performance lithium-ion batteries for hybrid vehicles. To date, Blue Energy ensures a continuous supply of batteries that are installed in over 1.4 million hybrid vehicles. Blue Energy will continue to help popularize environmentally friendly vehicles in the future by leveraging its unique track record and advanced technological capabilities.

SOURCE: GS YUASA