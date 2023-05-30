GS Yuasa set to showcase expanded market-leading auxiliary battery range at Automechanika Birmingham

Global battery manufacturer GS Yuasa are set to showcase their expanded auxiliary battery range at Automechanika Birmingham between 6 – 8 June

Global battery manufacturer GS Yuasa are set to showcase their expanded auxiliary battery range at Automechanika Birmingham between 6 – 8 June. Also on display at the hugely popular trade exhibition will be the Japanese based global manufacturer’s range of vehicle batteries, including their market-leading Yuasa YBX automotive types and YCX smart charger range. A hugely popular show for the automotive aftermarket, visitors to the GS Yuasa stand can expect to find:

Expanded GS Yuasa auxiliary battery range

Already the largest of any manufacturer, the range has been expanded with two new batteries to provide an OE quality replacement for even more of Europe’s most popular vehicles. These latest additions join the ever-growing GS Yuasa Auxiliary range line up which now features 12 dedicated batteries, with a further 15 batteries listed as auxiliary fit options.

Market-leading Yuasa YBX battery ranges

Trusted by millions of motorists and countless technicians each year, Yuasa YBX automotive batteries have been the UK’s preferred choice for over a decade. Renowned for their original equipment quality, they’re chosen by top workshops to provide unrivalled quality, reliability and performance.

The UK arm of the Japanese giant will also be displaying their wider range of vehicle batteries, including the Yuasa YBX Active Leisure and Marine range. The 11-battery-strong range is NCC Verified and fitted as standard by Swift, Europe’s number one brand for leisure vehicles and thousands of caravan and motorhome owners each year.

They’ll be joined by Yuasa’s YTX, YTZ and GYZ motorcycle ranges. With over 40 years of development, GS Yuasa motorcycle and powersport batteries are factory fitted by all major motorcycle brands, including Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Harley-Davidson and many more.

Yuasa YCX smart chargers

Launched at Automechanika Frankfurt late last year, the four-tiered range has been developed using GS Yuasa’s leading battery expertise, which spans over 125 years. The Yuasa YCX1.5, YCX6, YCX12 and YCXL12 have been designed to extend battery life, maintain performance and provide the ultimate reliability for which the Japanese battery manufacturer is renowned.

Featuring bespoke seven or nine stage charging profiles, they’re the perfect match for all vehicle battery brands. They also have higher power settings than most other comparable models on the market so batteries can be charged faster and more reliably on or off the vehicle, making them ideal for busy workshops and garages.

GS Yuasa workshop tools and accessories

Completing the line-up is GS Yuasa’s range of workshop testing equipment including the GYT250 battery and electrical system tester, GYT050 starter battery health tester and the popular Yu-Fit battery configurator.

GS Yuasa are a gold partner of Automechanika which makes a much-anticipated return to the NEC following a three-year COVID-enforced hiatus. Jon Pritchard, General Sales & Marketing Manager at GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd said: “We’re hugely excited for the return of Automechanika to Birmingham. Always a highlight for us, we’re looking forward to meeting customers both old and new and showcasing the latest additions to our ever-growing range.”

“As the world’s leading battery manufacturer, and UK market leader, we are constantly developing new services and initiatives to help our customers improve customer service, save time and money, and sell more batteries. To help make this even easier, we’ll be giving away a free smart button, offering instant access to fit.yuasa.com, the industry’s most powerful battery lookup tool, to anyone who visits our stand at Automechanika.”

SOURCE: GS Yuasa