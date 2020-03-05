GS Yuasa launches new auxiliary battery for Audi, BMW, and Mercedes vehicles

GS Yuasa, market leader for automotive batteries, have announced that they have launched a new Yuasa branded AGM auxiliary battery for next generation vehicles. The Yuasa YBXAX14 has been designed for use in a wide range of popular Audi, BMW and Mercedes 12V auxiliary and backup applications.

The global battery manufacturer has introduced the Yuasa YBXAX14 to meet the ever more demanding needs of modern-day vehicles. Hundreds of thousands of automobiles in the UK vehicle parc, predominantly Audi, BMW and Mercedes, require this battery to help support the extra electrical loads in conjunction with the starter battery.

Developed to Original Equipment (OE) standard for quality, performance and specification, the Yuasa YBXAX14 is ideal for the unique requirements of vehicles with enhanced auxiliary battery systems. A key feature is the OE matching lid ventilation for in-vehicle fitment. The 6mm end vent hole makes it possible for vehicle OE breather pipe fitting, meaning it can replace the existing back-up battery safely.

The YBXAX14 is supplied charged and ready to fit. It’s fully maintenance free with spill proof construction and no free acid for maximum safety. Market leading Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) technology and a long service life ensures that this battery is the perfect choice for vehicle mechanics and fitters servicing these next generation vehicles.

Jon Pritchard, General Manager – Sales and Marketing at GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd, said: “We are delighted to have added this new auxiliary battery to our Yuasa automotive range. The YBXAX14 will provide a solution to hundreds of thousands of vehicles that require an auxiliary battery to support their start-stop and next generation systems. We’ve designed this battery to Original Equipment specification and with a heavy demand in the market we are pleased to be able to offer it to customers.

“Our constant development has helped automotive manufacturers develop cleaner, more efficient vehicles and it’s exciting to add our global expertise to the industry.”

The YBXAX14 is used widely in Mercedes and BMW cars. Models such as the A Class, G Class and E Class are among the most popular in Mercedes. In these vehicles the primary feature of the battery is to provide a backup power source for Sensotronic Brake Control, whilst also supporting electrical loads in emissions reduction models that use micro-hybrid technologies.

In BMW vehicles the battery predominantly supports power requirements of Integral Active Steering systems on models with heavy front axle loading.

SOURCE: GS Yuasa