Grupo Antolin wins an Innovation Award from upcoming CES 2023

Grupo Antolin, global supplier of technological solutions for car interiors, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Vehicle Access System.

This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2,100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event, taking place Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design

A secure and convenient vehicle

The Vehicle Access System, a combined software and hardware solution for access system seamless integration into driver’s door or any other exterior area, is the latest proposal of Antolin for a convenient vehicle access. The system includes several authentication methods for car access: Biometrics (Facial Authentication, Voice Authentication and Fingerprint), Digital Key (Mobile APP or NFC Card) and PIN Code.

The integrated face authentication system is provided by trinamiX, a leader in biometric solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF SE. trinamiX Face Authentication is certified according to the highest biometric security standards in the consumer electronics market. As part of Grupo Antolin’s vehicle access system, it allows for the protection of drivers against unauthorized access and vehicle theft.

The system also incorporates several functionalities such as enabling parcel delivery to the car by granting access to the couriers, the possibility of activating the windows from outside the car or GPS location, among others. The systems includes an interactive screen and presents a piano black surface with functional and ambient lighting.

This system is the result of the previously announced collaboration between Antolin and trinamiX, leveraging the respective expertise and potential of both partners. Their common goal is to present OEMs in the automotive sector with next-generation solutions to enhance future driving experiences.

The Vehicle Access System was honored in the category Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobily. This category includes automotive and other transportation products and services that integrate technology into the driving or riding experience, whether by enhancing safety, navigation, improving the passenger experience, or enabling self-driving functionality

This vehicle access system has also been accomplished in cooperation with AED Vantage. Antolin’s partner in electronics systems, and the Spanish supplier Walter Pack, for the decorative surface.

SOURCE: Grupo Antolin