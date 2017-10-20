Grupo Antolin renews its support for the driver Cristina Gutiérrez

Grupo Antolin, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of automobile interiors, has renewed its support for the career of the driver from Burgos Cristina Gutiérrez. The company will therefore be the main sponsor of the sportswoman, who has joined the ranks of promising young drivers in the world of motor racing.

Grupo Antolin has decided to renew its support for the Burgos driver as a further sign of the multinational’s commitment to and focus on talent and the values it shares with Cristina, values that have allowed them both to reach great heights in their respective fields.

Without these values, such as innovation, people and the family spirit, Grupo Antolin would not be where it is today. These values have allowed it to become a leading company worldwide and to overcome the different challenges it has encountered in its more than 50-year history.

Nowadays, Cristina is an institution in the world of international rally raid. At just 26 years old, the driver has been breaking records since she first got behind the wheel of a car with her father at the age of four. This is similar to the origins of Grupo Antolin when in the 1950s, in a mechanical workshop in Burgos, the founders of the company invented the steering joint while working with their father.

Cristina Gutiérrez made history in the 2017 edition of the Dakar by being the first Spanish woman driver to finish the race in the car category, achieving fifth place among the debutantes, sixth in the T1.S category and 44th in the full standings. In addition, she was overall runner-up in the Spanish All Terrain Rally Championship in 2015 and is a five-time consecutive Champion of Spain in the women’s category, which has resulted in her becoming a strong and experienced driver. She is also an ambassador for the Women and Motoring project, an initiative promoted by the Spanish National Sports Council and the Royal Spanish Federation of Motorsport.

“Cristina Gutiérrez is triumphing in our competitive world, the automotive sector, characterized by strong competition and where innovation, the talent of the people and teamwork are key. Cristina is an example of how to overcome challenges and we believe that she represents many of the principles that have brought us to where we are today, such as hard work, humility, long-term commitment, excellence and a passion for achieving objectives”, says Ernesto Antolin, Chairman of Grupo Antolin.

“Grupo Antolin is proud to continue contributing to the national and international recognition of Burgos, of Spain, of the Spanish components sector and of talent. We believe that we can achieve that goal by supporting Cristina’s project in the motoring world. Sponsorship must say something about you and we certainly consider that Cristina’s story, personal development and professional career does this” explains María Helena Antolin, Vice Chair of Grupo Antolin.

For her part, Cristina Gutiérrez wanted to express her gratitude for “the support of Grupo Antolin, which is playing a very important role in my career as a driver. They have believed in and been committed to me from the very start and have been a key factor in achieving my success. This shows that Grupo Antolin believes in people, enthusiasm and the ability of the young to overcome challenges”.

