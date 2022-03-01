Grupo Antolin partners with ams OSRAM AMLS to develop digital projection systems for vehicle interior

The digital projection solution from Grupo Antolin and ams OSRAM AMLS offers numerous customization options

The digital projection solution from Grupo Antolin and ams OSRAM AMLS offers numerous customization options. Surfaces can now be used for ambient lighting, enhanced entertainment or to contribute to greater passenger safety.

Grupo Antolin has entered a strategic partnership with ams OSRAM Automotive Lighting Systems (AMLS) – a global specialist for smart, innovative lighting solutions for the automotive industry. Together, the two companies are working on new functionalities for digital projection systems on various surfaces, for example on the headliner substrate. This will provide passengers with a unique experience and more comfort during the journey. Projections onto the instrument panel, pillar trims or panoramic roof are also taken into consideration. To offer its customers a one stop solution, the partners are joining their strengths in lighting, electronics and integration.

The digital projection technology enables a wide range of possibilities for displaying individual content such as outdoor environments, videos, visual patterns, logos, or images including warning signs and information to support passengers. One focus is on greeting scenarios, but the system also creates new customer experiences during the ride.

AMLS’ digital projection systems are based on the Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) approach. Thanks to their flexible and compact design, the DMD projection modules can be seamlessly integrated into the passenger compartment by Grupo Antolin to display projections on various surfaces in the vehicle interior. In addition, AMLS’ projection modules can be synchronized with functional and ambient lighting and individually adapted to different driving scenarios and passenger mood. A combination of projection module and headliner uses the largest canvas available within the car.

Thanks to this new solution, Antolin will enhance its work in the development of innovative modular overhead systems with the aim of consolidating its position as a world leader in this field.

As part of its Smart Integrator strategy, Grupo Antolin involves innovative partners in its ecosystem to provide a new generation of cutting-edge solutions that efficiently integrate avant-garde technologies with lighting, decorative finishers, and electronic systems. The digital projection systems are an example of Antolin’s efforts to establish itself as a global provider of innovative solutions. The goal is to help OEMs to develop a more advanced, technological, and sustainable vehicle interior. Antolin aims to lead the transformation the industry is experiencing with the advent of new mobility and continue to be a key partner for automobile manufacturers in the development of their future vehicles.

SOURCE: Grupo Antolin