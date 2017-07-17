Groupe Renault: World sales results in first-half 2017

Groupe Renault PC + LCV registrations worldwide (including Lada) increased 10.4% in the first half of the year, in a market up 2.6%. Group market share now stands at 4.1% (up 0.3 points on 2016).

The Group and the Renault and Dacia brands set half-year sales records. The group sold 1,879,288 vehicles, the Renault brand 1,342,320 vehicles and the Dacia brand 332,845 vehicles. Renault Samsung Motors sales rose 12.5% and those of Lada rose 12.2%.

“We set a new record with sales of over 1.88 million vehicles in a six-month period. Our sales volumes and market share increased for all our brands and in all Regions. Our strategy of range renewal and geographical expansion continues to produce results” said Thierry Koskas, member of the Executive Committee and Group Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

In Europe, group registrations continued to grow faster than the market. They increased 5.6% in a market up 4.4% to a total 1,025,146 in the first half of the year. The Group took a 10.8% share of the European market, up 0.1 points.

The Renault brand alone posted growth of 4.3%, for a market share of 8.2%. Renault benefited in particular from the complete renewal of the Megane family in 2016. Clio 4 is the second best-selling vehicle in Europe, while Captur ranks as the number one crossover in its category.

Renault maintained its lead in the electric vehicle segment with a market share of 26.8%. Sales volumes increased 34%. Registrations of ZOE, Europe’s top-selling electric vehicle, rose 44%.

The Dacia brand posted a first-half-year sales record in Europe with 245,453 vehicle registrations (up 9.3%) and a 2.6% share of the market. These results were driven by the performance of Sandero phase 2, launched in late 2016, and Duster.

In France, the Renault brand achieved its best half-year performance in passenger cars in six years. Twingo, Clio, Talisman and Espace all led their respective segments. Dacia topped its sales record with Sandero, the leader in the market of passenger car sales to retail customers. ZOE remains the clear leader in the electric vehicle market, accounting for almost 70% of electric passenger car sales in France with over 9,200 registrations – a year-on-year increase of over 42%.

Outside Europe, all the Regions increased their sales volumes and market share. Group registrations rose 16.8% in a market that grew 3.4%.

Groupe Renault strengthened its positions with the success of its range: QM6 and SM6 in South Korea, Kaptur, Vesta and Xray in Russia, Koleos in China, Megane Sedan in Turkey and Oroch in the Americas.

In the Africa-Middle East-India region, Group registrations rose 19.3% for a market share of 6.4%, up 1.1 points.

In Iran, sales rose 100.3% for a market share of 9.8% (up 4 points) thanks to the success of Tondar and Sandero.

In India, Renault continues to rank as the number-one European car brand, with a market share of 3.3%.

In North Africa, group sales grew 10.1% in a market down 8.3%. The Group took a 43% share of the market, up 7.2 points.

In Eurasia, registrations rose 8.6% in a market that grew 2.5%. The market share of the Group, now including the Lada brand, increased 1.4 points to 24.5%, notably through strong momentum in Russia.

Returning to growth for the first time in four years, the Russian market grew 6.9% in the first half of the year. The Group increased its sales by 14% (including Lada).

Lada sales grew almost twice as fast as the market, increasing 12.8% for a market share of 19.5% (up 1 point), driven by the success of the new Vesta and Xray models.

The Renault brand claimed an 8.5% share of the market, up 0.7 points. Kaptur registrations totaled more than 14,140 units for the half-year period.

With the consolidation of Lada sales volumes, Russia now stands as the group’s number-two market.

In the Asia-Pacific Region, registrations increased 50.5% in a market up 3.6%.

In China, Renault sold nearly 36,000 vehicles (compared with 9,771 in first-half 2016), of which 21,000 New Koleos, launched in late 2016 and produced locally.

Renault Samsung Motors posted a 12.5% increase in South Korea in a market that contracted 4.2%. The brand’s market share came out at 6.9% (up 1 point) thanks to the success of the latest product launches (SM6 and QM6).

In the Americas Region, sales grew 14.6% in a market up 8.3% for a market share of 6.5%, up 0.4 points. Sandero, Logan and Duster Oroch confirmed their success.

Groupe Renault continued to take full advantage of the market recovery in Argentina, increasing its registrations 45.6% in a market that grew 34%. Market share increased 1.1 points to 13.3%. Renault has benefited from the local production of Sandero and Logan since the end of 2016. The market in Brazil grew 4.2% in the first half of the year. The group took advantage of the trend, reporting a 5.1% increase in sales and a 7.4% share of the market.

MARKET OUTLOOK IN 2017 FOR GROUPE RENAULT

In 2017, the global market should see growth of around 1.5% to 2.5%. The European market is still expected to grow 2% over the period. The French market is expected to expand by 2%.

Outside Europe, the Russian market could grow by more than 5% and the Brazilian market by 5%. The growth momentum is expected to continue in China (+5%) and India (+8%).

In the second half of the year, the Group will continue to take full advantage in Europe of its renewed range and internationally of the momentum of Koleos in China, Kaptur, Xray and Vesta in Russia, QM6 and SM6 in South Korea, and the new SUV range in Latin America.

Groupe Renault therefore confirms its 2017 sales objectives with growth in sales and market share in Europe and outside Europe.

