Groupe Renault news at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Renault, Alpine and Dacia will each be present with stands at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, including the media days (6th-7th March).

Renault to show a new concept focused on shared urban mobility

For 120 years Renault has been passionate about making life easier for customers. In keeping with Renault’s Easy Life brand promise, Renault has chosen the 2018 Geneva Motor Show to take the wraps off its brand new concept which embodies its vision for shared urban mobility.

New power plants for enhanced driving enjoyment

Driving enjoyment will also be central to Renault’s presence at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show with the introduction of:

A new R110 motor for ZOE;

A new-generation 1.3-litre Energy TCe engine for Captur and Scénic developed jointly by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and its partner Daimler;

A new engine for Talisman and an exclusive new version of the model (available in certain markets).

Renault will hold a press conference at its stand in Hall 4 at 09h00 (CET) on Tuesday 6th March. This press conference will be streamed live on www.group.renault.com

Alpine A110

Alpine returns to the Geneva Motor Show (Hall 4) to present the latest developments on the A110 and its motorsport programme.

Alpine will hold a press conference on its stand in Hall 4 at 09h30 (CET) on Tuesday 6th March.

Dacia still on top

Dacia achieved record global sales in 2017, and recently celebrated 5 years in the UK. Dacia will be celebrating even more at Geneva Motor Show. With the commercial launch of the All-New Duster also in full swing, Dacia will be presenting a new limited-edition version of its Stepway family in Hall 2 which will be available in certain markets later this year.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.