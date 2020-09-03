Groupe Renault announces a project to develop its organization around its brands

Groupe Renault announces today a plan to develop its organization around its brands, grouping them mainly into four business units (BU): Renault, Dacia, Alpine and New Mobility. The objective would be to give each BU an autonomous organization.

This project aims to create a simpler and more results-oriented organization, while strengthening the cohesion, motivation and sense of belonging of the teams thus grouped by brands.

Will be included in the reflection, the organization of functions at the transversal level.

The company needs to change its ‘game module’ and move from a search for volume to a search for value and profitability. The organization around four strong brands and large cross-functional functions would make it possible to work in a simpler way, more oriented to the markets and customers, with a team spirit, to seek the best possible result. This is an essential lever for the Group’s recovery, said Luca de Meo, Groupe Renault CEO.

As part of this project, the reflection around the creation, organization and implementation of these new BUs will be piloted by:

Luca de Meo, Groupe Renault CEO, for Renault,

Denis Le Vot, EVP, regions, sales and marketing, Groupe Renault, for Dacia,

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing director of Renault Sport Racing, for Alpine,

Clotilde Delbos, Deputy chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Groupe Renault, for New mobilities.

As soon as it is sufficiently completed, this plan for organizational development will be shared with the employee representative bodies.

SOURCE: Renault