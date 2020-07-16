Groupe PSA: Worldwide sales at 1 million units in the first semester

“Our teams are on a recovery mode in this critical period, fully committed to spur profitable sales, driven by highly qualitative and competitive models. In parallel, our monthly CO 2 committee ensures that we respect our ethical commitment towards European CO 2 targets. We also continue to put our ability to serve client expectations with multi energy products and very innovative new offers as Citroën Ami. Acting this way, we more than ever feed our ambition to provide clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions to our customers.” says Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Groupe PSA Managing Board.

The electrified strategy in motion

Groupe PSA is launching a 100% electric innovative mobility object, Citroën Ami – 100% ëlectric, and has put to the market 131 new electrified models. All new models now come with either an all-electric or a plug-in hybrid powertrain and the Group is on the trajectory to be compliant with European 2020 CO 2 target from Day 1.

This global strategy is in line with the Group’s roadmap to offer a 100% electrified[2] range from 2025, of which 50% will be electrified by the end of 2021.

The Group strategy remains driven by B2C and B2B customers’ expectations and aims to offer a competitive line-up, with easy and state-of-the-art services for day-to-day life.

Europe: on the road to recovery while committed to 2020 European CO 2 standards

The Group’s sales recovered strongly in June (sales doubled and deliveries up 71% versus May) in a European market down by 39% in the first half of 2020, in particular in Southern Europe where the Group has a strong position, impacting negatively the market mix. The Group’s performance was also affected by the transition of the Opel/Vauxhall portfolio to future-proof models with improved CO 2 emissions.

The Group remains focused on CO 2 performance and confirms its forecast to meet European standards by the end 2020. The electrified offensive across the brands shows first results, since the Group market share grew by 10pts on this market in the first five months of the year.

Peugeot is increasing its order portfolio by 42%, while maintaining its prices, its upmarket move and electrification strategy in a declining market. Peugeot is number one in sales in Spain and Portugal and improves its market share in France (+0.2 pt), Italy (+0.3 pt) and Austria (+0.2 pt). Peugeot is experiencing a lightning start of its new range of electrified passenger and commercial vehicles.

Citroën has launched its electrification offensive in 2020 with the mobility object Ami – 100% ëlectric and models such as SUV C5 Aircross Hybrid, ë-Jumpy, ë-SpaceTourer and new ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric just revealed in June. Citroën has improved its market share in major countries such as Italy (+0.2pt), Spain (+0.2 pt) and Germany (+0.1 pt). The brand continues its offensive with a focus on online sales and major launches in the second half of 2020 including the renewal of its blockbuster C3.

DS Automobiles performance was in particular supported by new electrified models (33% of sales), and the brand is leader among the premium multi-energy brands with the lowest CO 2 emissions. DS Automobiles market share increased by 0.4pt in Europe on its market, and reached a record market share in its first market, France (11.5%), where DS 7 CROSSBACK and DS 3 CROSSBACK are on the podium.

Opel/Vauxhall reshaped its product portfolio to future-proof models and engines and achieved significant reductions of CO 2 emissions, while experiencing an impact on sales due to the withdrawal of some high emitting CO 2 models. On the other hand, the sales of the new line-up like the Grandland X and the new Corsa – both also available in electrified versions – showed a solid development despite the challenging market conditions in the first half of 2020. The same applies to LCV sales.

Middle East – Africa: High agility and resilience for a strong market share increase

Despite strong headwinds due to the global pandemic and regional markets declining by 26.4%, Groupe PSA’s overall sales remain ahead of 2019 and the regional market share increased by 46%.

Strong breakthroughs in market shares were achieved across the region, such as Turkey (+5.4pt), Egypt (+3.9pt), Morocco (+0.8pt) and the Group remains market leader in French overseas countries. The agility and dynamic demonstrated during the second quarter, the most impacted by Covid crisis, allowed the region to accelerate even more this growth, with a 9.1% market share during the past three months.

The production capacity of Kenitra plant, in Morocco, will be doubled to reach 200,000 vehicles as of September 2020.

China: the Group recovers from the COVID-19 and starts its New Energy Vehicles offensive

Although business in China has been greatly affected by the coronavirus crisis, the Group still pushes forward its NEV[3] offensive as planned. The first Group NEV, the PEUGEOT e2008 was launched in China on May 20th, followed by the PEUGEOT 4008 PHEV[4], 508L PHEV and CITROEN C5 Aircross Hybrid in the second half of 2020. DS Automobiles is committed to the Chinese market with its new business model and a new strategic plan is about to be released soon. DPCA has fully resumed its production since the end of March and its sales performance follows a good trend.

Latin America: contracting markets

In a region particularly hit by coronavirus crisis, with partial lockdowns still in force in many countries in July, Groupe PSA market share is above 3% for the second month in a row, with the second quarter 2020 higher than the first and higher than the second quarter 2019. It gained market shares in Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. In Argentina, the Group maintained a double-digit market share (10%) and expects it to increase soon with the launch of the New PEUGEOT 208 to be produced in its Palomar plant, using the state of the art CMP global platform. Its LCV market share also increased in Latin America (to 3.5%), in particular in Brazil. DS Automobiles and Opel are improving their performances in the markets where they operate.

India & Asia Pacific: increase in Group market share

Consolidated sales for the region followed the -27% downward market trend with a decline compared to the first semester 2019, while deliveries were down by only 14%, leading to a market share gain of +14%.

The recurring success in Japan continued with all three brands, most notably Citroën with C3 Aircross SUV, C5 Aircross SUV and Berlingo launch.

In India, Groupe PSA continues to prepare for the introduction of the Citroën Brand in the first semester 2021 with CITROEN C5 Aircross SUV, to be followed by new and disruptive Citroën models designed locally.

In ASEAN, market share also increased slightly compared to the first semester 2019 in difficult market conditions, with market share growth of both Peugeot and Citroën brands.

Eurasia: market shares up

While performance in the region was hit by the coronavirus crisis in the Q2, Group sales were up in Q1 and market shares increased by 0.2 pt in H1 (0.7% to 0.9%). The company increased its market share in all markets reaching 0.4% and 8.9% respectively in the two main countries – Russia and Ukraine. All Peugeot, Citroën and Opel brands contributed to this good performance, particularly in Ukraine, while DS Automobiles just started to develop its business in Ukraine since H2 2019.

Group LCV sales increased with the PEUGEOT Traveller/Expert and CITROEN SpaceTourer/Jumpy. The Group recently relaunched the Opel brand in Russia, starting with the Zafira Life, Vivaro and Grandland X models.

[1] 7 100% electric vehicles: Peugeot e-208, e-2008, e-Traveller and e-Expert, Citroën ë-SpaceTourer and ë-Jumpy, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE, Opel Corsa-e, Vivaro-e and Zafira-e Life and 6 PHEV: Peugeot 3008 HYBRID and HYBRID4, 508 HYBRID, 508 SW HYBRID, Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4, Opel Grandland X Hybrid4

[2] All-electric or plug-in hybrid

[3] NEV : New Energy Vehicle

[4] PHEV : Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

SOURCE: Groupe PSA