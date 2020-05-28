Groupe PSA will produce surgical masks on its Mulhouse site

“Since the start of this crisis, the Group’s priority has been to protect its employees and we have decided to invest in this production, which will start this summer. This decision, shared with the trade unions, makes us collectively stronger to win against the Covid-19 “indicates Xavier Chéreau, Director of Human Resources and Transformation of Groupe PSA.

The sanitary crisis has led the Group to deploy a protocol of reinforced health measures at each of its sites to protect its employees. This protocol provides in particular for the distribution of two to four masks per day per employee.

To support the implementation of this protocol, the Group has decided to be autonomous by producing masks in France from August 2020.

Machines are manufactured by a French company on the national territory. Production will be organized in two concomitant phases:

From August 2020, an automated line will be implemented on the Mulhouse site and a dozen Group employees will be dedicated to the production of masks.

In parallel, a second automated line will be put into operation at our French partner, which will produce masks for the Group and will continue this production for a year. From August 2021, this second line will be transferred to Mulhouse and the Group’s teams will, in this scenario, ensure all of the production.

Ultimately, 10 million masks could be produced monthly in Mulhouse, for the protection of Group employees and organizations fighting against the virus and exclusion.

The Mulhouse site has all the sanitary characteristics necessary to manufacture this type of material.

Employees dedicated to the production of masks will be trained by our partner from June.

SOURCE: Groupe PSA